POLICE BLOTTER
Jul. 16—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
July 14
6:26 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 3500 block of N. CR 850 E. The Greensburg and New Point fire departments were also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
July 14
7:26 p.m.: Zachary Curtis Bond, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, arson, and resisting.
8:22 p.m.: Rodney S. Benham, 48, Butlerville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
8:43 p.m.: Bryce Kelby Hermesch, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
July 15
5:05 a.m.: Bradley Hill, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
11:15 a.m.: Michael W. Shoemake, 52, Greensburg, was arrested for operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
3:48 p.m.: Shawn S. Fuller, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and battery.
Letts Fire Dept.
July 15
11:45 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 5400 block of S.CR 700 W.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
July 12
10:27 p.m.: Lonnie Billinger, 52, Dolton, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
July 13
11:50 a.m.: Brian M. Anderson, 36, Greenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
6:25 p.m.: Caleb Porter Davis, 24, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
July 14
12:35 a.m.: Jordon Davis, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
12:39 p.m.: Gina Antonio Romalotti, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
3:20 p.m.: Timothy Alan Palmer, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and probation violation.
July 15
12:09 p.m.: Darrell Wayne Hall III, 24, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
1:17 p.m.: Tera Chance, 41, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, and theft/receiving stolen property.
2:30 p.m.: Dana Sue Stikeleather, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of interfering with a drug/alcohol screening.
9:56 p.m.: Robert Gene Koohns, 45, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.
11:40 p.m.: Dennis D. Dykes, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal confinement, strangulation and domestic battery.