POLICE BLOTTER
Apr. 28—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
April 27
4:35 p.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 25, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:40 p.m.: Jennifer D. Ratliff, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
April 28
2:02 a.m.: Quintin Michael Jones, 32, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
11:21:42 04/26/21 Unauth Control 8451 COUNTY RD 212 S, NEW POINT.
17:09:26 04/26/21 Crim Mischief 205 E SYCAMORE ST, WESTPORT.
19:43:40 04/26/21 Crimes Ag Child 1300 BLOCK N INGLETON DR; GREENSBURG.
02:25:59 04/27/21 Drugs / Invest 7880 N OLD US HWY 421, ST PAUL.
21:25:20 04/27/21 Death Invest 933 NE SANTEE DR, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
10:47:18 04/27/21 FIRE INVEST BROADWAY / NORTH, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Police Dept.
19:43:40 04/26/21 Crimes Ag Child 1300 BLOCK N INGLETON DR; GREENSBURG.
19:57:06 04/26/21 Theft 322 N CARVER ST, GREENSBURG.
22:42:11 04/26/21 Voyeurism 413 S BROADWAY ST, GREENSBURG.
06:14:09 04/27/21 Crash Lsa 2740 N MICHIGAN AV; HONDA CREDIT UNION / TRADES BUILDING, GREENSBURG.
13:42:38 04/27/21 Disorderly Pers 720 N LINCOLN ST; DECATUR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, GREENSBURG.
16:25:41 04/27/21 Crimes Ag Child 500 BLOCK E MAIN ST, GREENSBURG.
20:40:32 04/27/21 Theft 1026 N LATHROP ST, GREENSBURG.
21:28:13 04/27/21 Drugs / Invest FIFTH / BROADWAY, GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
April 26
10:04 a.m.: Jeremie R. Pate Jr., 24, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
10:46 a.m.: Kenneth L. Barrow, 74, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of child molesting (two counts), child solicitation, and vicarious gratification.
1:01 p.m.: Dallas Wayne Harsh, 22, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.
1:22 p.m.: Kanton R. Peacock, 20, Hendersonville, Tennessee, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness (two count), resisting, and reckless driving.
April 27
12:50 p.m.: Summer Dawn Malicoat, 35, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
12:57 p.m.: Tina Rene Shelton, address not listed, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
1 p.m.: Desstani A. Stearns, 22, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:50 p.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 25, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:51 p.m.: Carl Lloyd Foster, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
April 28
8:49 p.m.: Ernest Lee Knight, 27, Carthage, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.