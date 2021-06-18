POLICE BLOTTER

Jun. 18—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 16

10 a.m.: Jewel K. Johnson, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing meth.

12:04 p.m.: Christopher A. Anderson, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

June 17

5:12 a.m.: Tyler Jacob Bundren, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, criminal trespass, resisting, escape, and disorderly conduct.

9:10 a.m.: Allen Andrew Gearhart, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

10:54 a.m.: Antwone Deon Turner, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:55 p.m.: James C. Boswell III, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2 p.m.: Timothy Ray Hall, 51, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

11:13 p.m.: Russell J. Pollard, 63, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.