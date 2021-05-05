POLICE BLOTTER
May 5—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
May 3
2:26 p.m.: Daniel William Dodd, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:22 p.m.: Timothy Clayton Brashars Jr., 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
8:06 p.m.: John J. Mullins, 49, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:01 p.m.: Tish Marie Peelman, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 4
8:40 a.m.: Billy Gene Burchett Jr., 43, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:23 a.m.: Daniel Michael Schlacter, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.
12:44 p.m.: Barbara A. Dougherty, 66, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
11:18 p.m.: Daniel J. Richey, 46, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
17:20:29 05/03/21 Theft 1409 S COUNTY RD 850 E; PETRO TRUCK STOP, GREENSBURG.
22:48:12 05/03/21 Drugs / Invest 101 N LINCOLN ST; CIRCLE K GAS STATION, GREENSBURG.
13:45:22 05/04/21 Crash Pd 7880 N OLD US HWY 421, ST PAUL.
15:00:49 05/04/21 Crash Pd 300 N / 120 E, GREENSBURG.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
April 28
10 a.m.: Alexander D. Mink, 30, West Harrison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic and possession of marijuana.
11:53 a.m.: Olivia G. Smith, 20, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
7:53 p.m.: Phillip W. Richardson, 61, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
April 30
8 a.m.: Jeremy J. McGuire, 37, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
Noon: Gary W. Vaughn II, 32, Myakka City, Florida, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:20 p.m.: Johnathan D. Rust, 25, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:25 p.m.: Jeremy D. Foreman, 48, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 1
2:09 a.m.: Megan M. Cook, 28, Wilmington, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
9:36 p.m.: Nikayla A. Staudt, 24, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 2
8:37 p.m.: James A. Precht, 29, Brookville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
9:36 p.m.: Brandon T. Maxie, 28, Laurel, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
May 3
10:30 a.m.: Christina D. McGuire, 45, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
20:21:50 05/03/21 FIRE INVEST 300 N CARVER.
13:45:22 05/04/21 CRASH PD 7880 N OLD US HWY 421, ST PAUL.
15:36:35 05/04/21 FIRE GAS LEAK 408 S BROADWAY ST, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Police Dept.
15:33:20 05/03/21 Crimes Ag Child 327 S EAST ST, GREENSBURG.
16:00:51 05/03/21 Crash Pd WASHINGTON ST / N FRANKLIN, GREENSBURG.
21:15:44 05/03/21 Crim Mischief 925 W BRIARWOOD WAY;A APT G, GREENSBURG.
22:48:12 05/03/21 Drugs / Invest 101 N LINCOLN ST; CIRCLE K GAS STATION, GREENSBURG.
23:19:52 05/03/21 Vehicle Theft 2755 N MICHIGAN AV; HONDA GATE B EMPLOYEE ENTRANCE, GREENSBURG.
18:31:36 05/04/21 Crash Pd STATE RD 3 / FREELAND, GREENSBURG.
19:17:17 05/04/21 Drugs / Invest MONFORT / SCOBY, GREENSBURG.
22:06:51 05/04/21 Drugs / Invest W MAIN / SUNSET, GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
May 3
9:58 a.m.: Jordan Alan Robert Browning, 21, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified misdemeanor charge.
1:53 p.m.: Nathaniel David Miller, 20, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified felony charge.
8:52 p.m.: Nathaniel Allen Sweet, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified misdemeanor charge.
Westport Fire Dept.
21:30:53 05/04/21 FIRE MUTUAL AID 6180 N PRIVATE RD 150 W, WESTPORT.