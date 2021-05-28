POLICE BLOTTER

May 28—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

05:02:28 05/27/21 FIRE MUTUAL AID 1000 S / 700 E; RUSH COUNTY.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

May 26

7:14 a.m.: Arleena Bessie Carr, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:42 a.m.: Kayla Sue LaFollette, 31, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:15 a.m.: Gabriel Francis Monroe, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

10:21 a.m.: Skyler D. Campbell, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

11:25 a.m.: Debra Jade Elizabeth Carlisle, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

10:34 p.m.: Jennifer Renea Beverly, 39, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.

May 27

3:07 p.m.: Jordan Cassidy Cowan, 29, Hope, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:08 p.m.: Jordan Alan Robert Browning, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.

11:23 p.m.: Joshua Dean Richardson, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

May 28

2:01 a.m.: Donald J. Boatman, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of resisting and neglect of a dependant.

2:01 a.m.: Tiffany L. Hersley, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant and possession of marijuana/hashish.

Incident

00:19:04 05/27/21 Crash Pd 60 SW / W CO RD 400 S, GREENSBURG.

04:34:50 05/27/21 Crash Pd 3327 S COUNTY RD 220 SW, GREENSBURG.

07:34:50 05/27/21 Crash Injury MAIN / ANDERSON, GREENSBURG.

09:58:44 05/27/21 Crash Pd 969 S COUNTY RD 850 W, GREENSBURG.

14:40:03 05/27/21 Crash Injury 700 E / 500 S; JUST NORTH OF, GREENSBURG.

17:40:52 05/27/21 Sex Offense 601 S IRELAND ST, GREENSBURG.

Story continues

19:08:00 05/27/21 Pursuit 1000 S / 60 SW, GREENSBURG.

20:54:46 05/27/21 Resident Entry 205 E WASHINGTON ST; APT B, ST, DCTY.

Greensburg Police Dept.

11:00:51 05/26/21 Crash Pd 2755 N MICHIGAN AV; HONDA GATE B EMPLOYEE ENTRANCE, GREENSBURG.

14:03:56 05/26/21 Drugs / Invest 2114 N EDGEWATER DR; APT G, GREENSBURG.

16:48:08 05/26/21 Attmpt Break In 105 E MAIN ST APT #1/2, GREENSBURG.

21:26:29 05/26/21 Crash Pd 620 N FRANKLIN ST, GREENSBURG.

22:34:14 05/26/21 Drugs / Invest EAST / TENTH, GREENSBURG.

04:35:54 05/27/21 Crash Pd N MICHIGAN AV / W CO RD 250 N.

07:34:50 05/27/21 Crash Injury MAIN / ANDERSON, GREENSBURG.

08:00:53 05/27/21 Theft 505 W MAIN ST, GREENSBURG.

11:55:15 05/27/21 Drugs / Invest 1820 N MONTGOMERY RD; OMARA FOODS, GREENSBURG.

13:27:41 05/27/21 Crash Lsa FOURTH / LINCOLN, GREENSBURG.

14:19:22 05/27/21 Crash Lsa 790 GREENSBURG COMMONS SHOPPING; WALMART SUPER CENTER, GREENSBURG.

20:54:24 05/27/21 Burglary 611 W BRIARWOOD WAY; APT B, GREENSBURG.

22:48:43 05/27/21 Theft 402 W MAIN ST; SPEEDWAY GAS STATION (WEST), GREENSBUR.G

Letts Fire Dept.

21:42:02 05/26/21 CRASH PD 2323 N HIGH SCHOOL RD, WESTPORT.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

May 21

2:23 p.m.: Jonathon T. Childers, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

2:30 p.m.: Matthew Allen Smiley, 42, Rushville, was arrested to two writs of attachment.

May 22

5:19 p.m.: Ernest Lee Knight, 27, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of revocation of bail bond.

May 23

10:11 a.m.: Matthew Tyler Wilson, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and violation of community correction placement.

11:49 a.m.: Jessica R. Lacy, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

12:43 p.m.: Brian Eugene Thompson, 46, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

May 24

12:29 p.m.: Johnny Wayne Denney, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

May 25

10:53 p.m.: Austin Duane Dunn, 20, Greenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, and theft/receiving stolen property.

May 26

12:55 a.m.: Dana Renee Dunn, 35, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of meth, theft of utilities, and leaving the scene of an accident.

10 a.m.: Thomas Lee James Walston, 29, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of interference with a drug test, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

4:11 p.m.: Glenn R. Eckstein, 42, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug.

May 27

12:52 p.m.: Diamond R. Durham, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

St. Paul Marshal

20:54:46 05/27/21 Resident Entry 205 E WASHINGTON ST; APT B.

Westport Fire Dept.

21:42:02 05/26/21 CRASH PD 2323 N HIGH SCHOOL RD, WESTPORT.

Westport Marshal

21:42:02 05/26/21 Crash Injury 2323 N HIGH SCHOOL RD, WESTPORT.

15:58:26 05/27/21 Crash Pd 8885 S STATE RD 3; SOUTH DECATUR HIGH SCHOOL, GREENSBURG.

19:08:00 05/27/21 Pursuit 1000 S / 60 SW, GREENSBURG.