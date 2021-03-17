POLICE BLOTTER
Mar. 17—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
March 16
4:33 a.m.: Fight reported in the 7600 block of N. U.S. 421, Osgood.
3:50 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 229 and I-74.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
March 15
10:58 a.m.: Joshua A. Moody, 34, Greensburg, was arrested was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:34 p.m.: Kristen Tillison, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
1:55 p.m.: Travis A. Pindell, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:48 p.m.: Darrico J. Mitchell, 29, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of deception.
March 16
3:17 a.m.: Leslie Jean Cowen, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of deception.
March 17
12:07 a.m.: Douglas Harold Effing, 45, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Incidents
March 15
8:21 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.
8:32 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1900 block of N. Greensburg Crossing.
3:30 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 700 W. and 200 S.
10:04 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Broadway, Greensburg.
March 16
10:20 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 600 block of E. Mobley Dr.
5:11 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 500 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
March 9
6:04 p.m.: Jeremiah B. Curtsinder, 36, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
March 10
3 p.m.: Kenneth A. Evans, 37, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:02 p.m.: Johnnie R. Hammons Jr., 32, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:52 p.m.: Harold Bowman, 44, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 11
1:10 p.m.: Zachariah J. Lockhart, 36, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.
6:08 p.m.: Shawnya A. Zurborg, 36, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 12
6:40 a.m.: Franklin E. Logan Sr., 47, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:22 p.m.: Jamie R. Hunter, 43, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
2:22 p.m.: Steven T. Lakes, 44, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death
6:21 p.m.: Robin D. Howared, 51, Bath, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
March 15
7:08 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway St.
Greensburg Police Dept.
March 15
7:08 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway St.
2:56 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. North St.
4:34 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
6:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.
10:57 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 400 block of E. Montgomery Road.
March 16
12:56 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
1:58 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln St.
Letts Fire Dept.
March 15
8:21 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
March 15
6:02 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 9700 block of N.CR 500 E., Sunman.
11:04 a.m.: Animal abuse reported in the 3700 block of S. Farmers Retreat Road, Dillsboro.
11:51 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 13,000 block of N. Ind. 101, Sunman.
March 16
4:33 a.m.: Fight reported in the 7600 block of N. U.S. 421, Osgood.
11:51 a.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
March 15
9:32 a.m.: Daniel G. Wilson, 42, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to stop following an injury accident.
11:52 a.m.: Robert E. Cooney, 39, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:29 p.m.: Austin Curtis Pogue, 24, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:31 p.m.: Brittany Jo Gurley, 30, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
8:27 p.m.: Aaron Scott Newbold, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Westport Fire Dept.
March 15
8:21 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.