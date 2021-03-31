POLICE BLOTTER

Mar. 31—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

March 29

6:16 p.m.: Rocky Allen Drake, 44, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication as well as an unspecified warrant.

March 30

12:59 a.m.: Gregory Scott Ruble, 48, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:41 a.m.: Ernest Eugene Tice, 48, Freetown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

2:57 p.m.: Paul E. Smith, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of narcotics, and on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

March 29

7:56 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Main and Lincoln.

7:59 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 400 block of W. Main St., Westport.

4:36 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 5100 block of N. CR 880 E.

11:14 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 6100 block of N. Old U.S. 421.

March 30

10:01 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 800 W.

12:55 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Base Road and County Line Road.

2:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway St.

Greensburg Police Dept.

March 29

7:56 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Main and Lincoln.

12:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. First St.

3:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Lincoln and Washington.

March 30

7:57 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Montgomery and Davidson.

2:35 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson St.

2:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway St.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

March 24

8:29 p.m.: Harry A. Mahone Jr., 49, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

March 25

11:02 a.m.: Kreig Michael Holland, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Story continues

4:21 p.m.: Darryl Jerome Love Jr., 19, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol.

10:24 p.m.: Derek S. Crabtree, 42, Yorktown, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

March 26

1:11 p.m.: Jerry Brian Lee, 45, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

4:55 p.m.: Kristopher Lee Jacob Shepard, 22, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of unauthorized entry of a vehicle and theft/receiving stolen property.

March 27

12:43 a.m.: Tyrik Darion Weston, 20, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

12:58 a.m.: Taylor Alicia Lovett-Alvey, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

1:16 a.m.: Nicolette Paige Pelton, 18, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

1:33 a.m.: Elijah Andrew Osborne, 18, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

1:51 a.m.: Robert Gage, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

2:04 a.m.: Robert Kenneth Tormaschy Jr., 23, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

March 28

7:09 p.m.: Jared Dwight Evans, 27, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

8:06 p.m.: Jamie Van Woods, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.

9:22 p.m.: Terrance Castle Andrews, 50, Mays, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and battery.

March 30

2:03 p.m.: Jason Michael Gentry, 43, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.

2:46 p.m.: Richard D. Motz II, 36, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

March 31

1:37 a.m.: Sonja Lynell Barger, 43, Noblesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Westport Marshal

March 30

10:01 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 800 W.

3:27 p.m.: Accident type unknown reported in the 700 block of S. West St.