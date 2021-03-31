POLICE BLOTTER
Mar. 31—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
March 29
6:16 p.m.: Rocky Allen Drake, 44, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication as well as an unspecified warrant.
March 30
12:59 a.m.: Gregory Scott Ruble, 48, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:41 a.m.: Ernest Eugene Tice, 48, Freetown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:57 p.m.: Paul E. Smith, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of narcotics, and on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
March 29
7:56 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Main and Lincoln.
7:59 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 400 block of W. Main St., Westport.
4:36 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 5100 block of N. CR 880 E.
11:14 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 6100 block of N. Old U.S. 421.
March 30
10:01 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 800 W.
12:55 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Base Road and County Line Road.
2:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway St.
Greensburg Police Dept.
March 29
12:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. First St.
3:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Lincoln and Washington.
March 30
7:57 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Montgomery and Davidson.
2:35 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson St.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
March 24
8:29 p.m.: Harry A. Mahone Jr., 49, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
March 25
11:02 a.m.: Kreig Michael Holland, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
4:21 p.m.: Darryl Jerome Love Jr., 19, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol.
10:24 p.m.: Derek S. Crabtree, 42, Yorktown, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
March 26
1:11 p.m.: Jerry Brian Lee, 45, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
4:55 p.m.: Kristopher Lee Jacob Shepard, 22, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of unauthorized entry of a vehicle and theft/receiving stolen property.
March 27
12:43 a.m.: Tyrik Darion Weston, 20, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
12:58 a.m.: Taylor Alicia Lovett-Alvey, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
1:16 a.m.: Nicolette Paige Pelton, 18, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
1:33 a.m.: Elijah Andrew Osborne, 18, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
1:51 a.m.: Robert Gage, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
2:04 a.m.: Robert Kenneth Tormaschy Jr., 23, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
March 28
7:09 p.m.: Jared Dwight Evans, 27, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
8:06 p.m.: Jamie Van Woods, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.
9:22 p.m.: Terrance Castle Andrews, 50, Mays, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and battery.
March 30
2:03 p.m.: Jason Michael Gentry, 43, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
2:46 p.m.: Richard D. Motz II, 36, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
March 31
1:37 a.m.: Sonja Lynell Barger, 43, Noblesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Westport Marshal
March 30
3:27 p.m.: Accident type unknown reported in the 700 block of S. West St.