POLICE BLOTTER

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

March 24

8:51 a.m.: Randall S. Dawson, 65, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:06 a.m.: Clayton Charles Savage, 37, Franklin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of harassment.

6:08 p.m.: Bartley O. Bryant Oaks, 32, Peru, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

8:27 p.m.: Ashley Amber Duncan, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a syringe, theft, visiting a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

8:27 p.m.: Kelly J. Raeth, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a syringe, failure to appear, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

11:40 p.m.: Somoli Ryin Cooper, 19, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of deception.

March 25

6:59 a.m.: Jeremy Allen Clouse, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

1:19 p.m.: Deana Kay Hughes, 44, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation as well as an unspecified warrant.

1:22 p.m.: Michael Wayne Clark, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of probation violation.

7:38 p.m.: Patricia Ann Riedeman, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

7:52 p.m.: Kenneth Mason Meyer, 23, Moores Hill, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery, residential entry/burglary, and invasion of privacy.

Incidents

March 24

5:24 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2000 block of S. West St., Westport.

5:50 p.m.: Theft reported in the 8700 block of W. CR 50 S.

11:40 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 132.

March 25

6:59 a.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.

Greensburg Police Dept.

March 24

7:49 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.

5:21 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln St.

8:27 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1600 block of W. Freedom St.

March 25

7:29 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Ind. 3 and Michigan.

12:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

1:58 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 700 block of W. Main St.

3:04 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

3:52 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and Freeland.

March 26

12:22 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

Westport Marshal

March 24

