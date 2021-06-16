POLICE BLOTTER

Jun. 16—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 15

9:54 a.m.: Barbara A. Dougherty, 66, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

June 10

11:35 a.m.: Jon W. Abrams Jr., 45, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and resisting.

11:51 a.m.: Timothy S. Lainhart, 38, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:25 p.m.: Bambi K. Nicholson, 36, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

June 11

8:20 a.m.: Alexis T. Wylie, 25, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

4:44 p.m.: Torann Coffey, 34, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.

June 12

6:04 p.m.: Dwayne H. Littleton, 46, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and resisting.

June 13

7:15 a.m.: Joshua T. Trammell, 43, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:45 a.m.: Richard D. Estridge Jr., 55, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

2:42 p.m.: Adam J. Kruetzkamp, 22, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated.

5:40 p.m.: James D. Knott, 62, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

7:45 p.m.: Chavis D. Whittaker, 30, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

June 15

12:45 a.m.: Jessica A. Blakley, 32, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.