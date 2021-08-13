POLICE BLOTTER
Aug. 13—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire Dept.
Aug. 13
2:07 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 7300 block of W. CR 400 S. The Greensburg, Letts, and St. Paul fire departments were also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 9
4:08 p.m.: Austin R. Boswell, 26, Homer, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:10 p.m.: Charles Edward Broomfield, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:07 p.m.: Stepheny I. Cash, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 10
8:05 a.m.: Estalla Marie Powers, 22, St. Paul, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:52 a.m.: Arleena Bessie Carr, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 11
2:26 a.m.: Melissa A. Taylor, 24, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:59 a.m. — Sheila L. Mauer, 58, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
12:56 p.m.: Douglas W. Woliung, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Aug. 12
7:38 a.m.: Jennifer Renea Beverly, 39, Franklin, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:03 a.m.: Jennifer D. Ratliff, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
9:06 a.m.: Nikia Lynn Sexton, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:41 p.m.: Charles Johnny Jones Jr., 31, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 4
8:32 p.m.: Jason L. Robinson, 36, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct, and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Aug. 5
2:04 p.m.: Dustin L. Williams, 40, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 6
4:20 a.m.: Michael A. Parr, 37, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10 a.m.: Lloyd A. Baker Jr., 47, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:45 a.m.: Torann Coffey, 35, Cleves, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:40 p.m.: Dustin L. Gabbard, 36, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
11:04 p.m.: Barbara A. Thompson, 68, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 7
10:53 p.m.: Misty D. Dyer, 41, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, false identity statement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
Aug. 8
3 p.m.: Jacquelyn G. Harrison, 36, Liberty, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:06 p.m.: Justin N. Pawlowski, 43, New Madison, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of refusal to identify himself after being stopped for an infraction.
9:04 p.m.: Rickie T. Davis Jr., 53, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug.
10:15 p.m.: Zachary L. Bennett, 28, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Aug. 9
7:38 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh St.
Aug. 12
7:21 a.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 400 block of W. Park Road.
3:39 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at US 421 and CR 250 N.
Letts Fire Dept.
Aug. 12
8:01 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 7600 block of E. CR 450 S.
New Point Fire Dept.
Aug. 11
7:29 p.m. — Fire mutual aid reported in the 2700 block of Enochsburg Road.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
July 23
3:13 p.m.: Kyle Dean Palsgrove, 33, New Castle, was on an unspecified warrant.
3:21 p.m.: Bethany Brooke VAnnatta, 40, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:25 p.m.: Mary M. Scott, 35, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:31 p.m.: Sarah Emily Coyle, 33, Glenwood, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
9:39 p.m.: James Edward Ketchum Jr., 41, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of probation violation, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
July 25
10:10 a.m.: Jimmy Leon Huffman, 59, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
10:51 a.m.: Kory Matthew Washburn, 26, Anderson, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, battery, and possession of meth.
July 26
7:18 a.m.: Curt Braydon Hokey Jr., 20, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:21 a.m.: Jeffrey Scott Taylor, 51, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of a syringe.
11 a.m.: Christopher R. Ball, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
11:05 p.m.: Jack Elbert Boswell III, 50, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, and disorderly conduct.
July 27
9:34 a.m.: Michael R. Walton, 40, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
9:48 a.m.: Matthew Allen Williams, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
9:47 p.m.: Kenneth Dan Smith, 51, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
July 28
10 a.m.: Casey Jo Ball, 33, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant.
10 p.m.: Darren Ray Collins, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, minor consumption of alcohol, resisting, and intimidation.
July 30
8:37 a.m.: Bryce Storm Lee Nichols, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of corrupt business influence, theft/receiving stolen property, forgery, and probation violation.
July 31
2:58 p.m.: Katherine Ann Heck, 40, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:23 p.m.: Shannon Price, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 1
12:30 a.m.: Adam Lee Donner, 33, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting.
4:54 a.m.: Heather A. Kinnett, 40, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence.
2:18 p.m.: Dexter Lamont Hawkins, 39, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine/narcotics/meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
10:17 p.m.: Dana Renee Dunn, 35, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
Aug. 2
3:08 a.m.: Lindsay Clare Hunt, 35, was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery, theft/receiving stolen property, trafficking with an inmate, and possession of a narcotic drug.
5:46 p.m.: Dylan Ray Carter, 22, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of corrupt business influence, forgery, and theft/possession of stolen property.
Aug. 3
3:38 p.m.: John T. Meek, 49, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of being a habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, public nudity, and public intoxication.
8:38 p.m.: Tony L. Hoop, 35, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of auto theft/receiving.
Aug. 4
11:34 a.m.: Justin Lee Sallee, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, resisting, and disorderly conduct.
12:04 p.m.: Codey Allan Tipton, 31, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence and operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 5
11:39 a.m.: Timothy W. Wolfe, 53, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 6
2:05 p.m.: Chelsea Amber Walker, 37, Waldron, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Aug. 7
2:03 p.m.: Tiphany Jodawn Crain, 43, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:57 a.m.: Susie Clare Gilliland, 30, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
8:12 p.m.: Joseph Lee Dudley, 37, Arlington, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, operating while never having been licensed, and possession of a narcotic drug.
Aug. 8
10:06 a.m.: Desirae LaShawn Vogel, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of minor in consumption of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 10
11:49 a.m.: William Ramon Wooten, 50, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
7:16 p.m.: Marguerite Jewel Collins, 46, Reelsville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
7:48 p.m.: Jason Richard Mabis, 47, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 12
1:23 p.m.: David Michael Warner, 67, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of auto theft/receiving, possession of meth, and driving while suspended.
2:22 p.m.: Shelby Lynn Dean, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
2:43 p.m.: Payton Gerald Norman McKay, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
4:14 p.m.: Michael James Allen, 27, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 13
1:11 a.m.: Desirae LaShawn Vogel, 20, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Westport Fire Dept.
Aug. 12
10:16 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 900 block of N. CR 740 E.