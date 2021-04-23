POLICE BLOTTER

The Telegraph

A female police worker died after being stabbed twice in the throat at a police station in the Paris suburb of Rambouillet in what President Emmanuel Macron described as an act of "terrorism". The attacker, a 36-year-old French resident of Tunisian origin, entered the lobby of the police station before stabbing the woman, an administrative worker, twice in the throat. He was shot and killed by police at the scene. The man who stabbed to death a police employee at a police station outside Paris on Friday shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) during the attack, a source close to the inquiry said. "In our fight against Islamist terrorism, we will never give in," Mr Macron wrote on Twitter, naming the murdered woman as Stephanie. France's anti-terror prosecutor said he was taking the lead in the investigation. The assailant, identified only as Jamel G, was not previously known to security agencies. "They have tried to destabilise this country by coming here to attack the police force in this quiet town in the rural south of Ile-de-France," said Valerie Pecresse, the president of the Paris region.