POLICE BLOTTER

Apr. 16—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

19:46:58 04/14/21 DEATH INVEST 566 E COUNTY RD 580 N, GREENSBURG.

01:30:14 04/15/21 FIRE MUTUAL AID 9197 DAVIDSON RD.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

April 14

11:27 a.m.: Edward O'Brian Carter, 32, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:15 p.m.: Ricky A. McQueen, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

3:21 p.m.: Blaid Martin Reynolds, 26, Lebanon, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

17:12:08 04/14/21 Crash Pd 7880 N OLD US HWY 421, ST PAUL.

Greensburg Police Dept.

11:57:55 04/14/21 Crash Pd 220 E MAIN ST; ETC, GREENSBURG.

16:17:34 04/14/21 Crash Pd 101 N LINCOLN ST; CIRCLE K GAS STATION, GREENSBURG.

17:37:31 04/14/21 Burglary 138 W WALNUT ST APT #C, GREENSBURG.

23:17:11 04/14/21 Drugs / Invest SHERIDAN / CARVER, GREENSBURG.