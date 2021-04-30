POLICE BLOTTER
Apr. 30—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
April 28
1:17 p.m.: Stacy Lynn Hess, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, dealing meth, possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior conviction, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and on an unspecified warrant.
1:17 p.m.: Kyle M. Shields, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, dealing meth, possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior conviction, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
1:23 p.m.: Jeremy L. Collins, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
1:23 p.m.: Kurtis Alexander Cupp, 24, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of trafficking with an inmate.
April 29, 2021 10:55 a.m.: Donald Mervin Gambrel, 35, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:56 p.m.: John Scott Jones, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:20 p.m.: Brandon Eugene Mansfield, 20, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
13:17:38 04/28/21 Drugs / Invest 7143 W STATE RD 46, GREENSBURG.
22:18:50 04/29/21 Shots Fired 405 S EAST ST; SOUTH PARK CEMETARY, GREENSBURG.
00:44:20 04/30/21 Fight 715 E MAIN ST, WESTPORT.
Greenssburg Police Dept.
17:00:41 04/28/21 Attmpt Break In 1820 N MONTGOMERY RD; OMARA FOODS, GREENSBURG.
09:44:34 04/29/21 Crash Pd 1210 W MAIN ST, GREENSBURG.
18:15:37 04/29/21 Crash Lsa BROADWAY / SMITH RD, GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
April 28
9:04 a.m.: Sylvia Mae Knight, 23, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft/receiving stolen property.
11:34 a.m.: Brandon Eugene Mansfield, 20, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:47 p.m.: Laurissa Anne Ervine, 38, Lewisville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
5:01 p.m.: Jeremy Donald Foreman, 48, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Westport Marshal
20:52:32 04/29/21 Crim Mischief OLD COVERED BRIDGE, GREENSBURG.
