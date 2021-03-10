POLICE BLOTTER
Mar. 10—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
March 8
2:50 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Huntersville Road and W. Ind. 46.
4:48 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.
March 9
5:20 p.m.: Scam reported in the 800 block of Legion Ave.
7:53 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of S. Main St.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
March 9
5:06 a.m.: Christina Maria West, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
9:58 a.m.: Daniel Michael Smith, 30, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth as well as an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
March 9
12:03 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 6900 block of E. CR 640 N.
2:44 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6800 block of N. Ind. 3.
6:10 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway St.
Greensburg Police Dept.
March 9
2:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln St.
3:14 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Middle and Freeland Road.
4:20 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 600 block of N. Indiana St.
4:37 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Ave.
6:45 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of E. Washington St.
Letts Fire Dept.
March 9
2:08 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3200 block of W. CR 800 S., Greensburg.
3:57 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6000 block of E. CR 920 N.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
March 8
9:20 a.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 100 block of W. First North St., Versailles.
10:24 a.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.
March 9
7:17 a.m.: Scam reported in the 400 block of Tanglewood Road, Versailles.
7:35 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 10,000 block of N. Ind. 129, Batesville.
3:57 p.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.
5:40 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of Vine St., Milan.
8:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. High St., Versailles.
9:19 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 8500 block of S. Ind. 129, Cross Plains.
10:34 p.m.: Accident type unknown reported in the 6200 block of E. CR 800 N., Sunman.
Westport Fire Dept.
March 9
