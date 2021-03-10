POLICE BLOTTER

Kevin Green, Greensburg Daily News, Ind.
·2 min read

Mar. 10—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

March 8

2:50 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Huntersville Road and W. Ind. 46.

4:48 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.

March 9

5:20 p.m.: Scam reported in the 800 block of Legion Ave.

7:53 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of S. Main St.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

March 9

5:06 a.m.: Christina Maria West, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and operating with a controlled substance in the body.

9:58 a.m.: Daniel Michael Smith, 30, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth as well as an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

March 9

12:03 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 6900 block of E. CR 640 N.

2:44 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6800 block of N. Ind. 3.

6:10 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway St.

Greensburg Police Dept.

March 9

2:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln St.

3:14 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Middle and Freeland Road.

4:20 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 600 block of N. Indiana St.

4:37 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Ave.

6:45 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of E. Washington St.

Letts Fire Dept.

March 9

2:08 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3200 block of W. CR 800 S., Greensburg.

3:57 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6000 block of E. CR 920 N.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

March 8

9:20 a.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 100 block of W. First North St., Versailles.

10:24 a.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.

March 9

7:17 a.m.: Scam reported in the 400 block of Tanglewood Road, Versailles.

7:35 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 10,000 block of N. Ind. 129, Batesville.

3:57 p.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.

5:40 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of Vine St., Milan.

8:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. High St., Versailles.

9:19 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 8500 block of S. Ind. 129, Cross Plains.

10:34 p.m.: Accident type unknown reported in the 6200 block of E. CR 800 N., Sunman.

Westport Fire Dept.

March 9

3:57 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6000 block of E. CR 920 N.

