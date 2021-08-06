POLICE BLOTTER
Aug. 6—Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Aug. 3
9:28 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of N. CR 600 E. New Point Fire Department also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 2
10:05 a.m.: Theresa A. Odom, 46, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:53 p.m.: Rocky L. Slone, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and resisting.
7:27 p.m.: Tess Ann Luers, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 3
2:37 a.m.: David Matthew Wills, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
9:06 a.m.: Jacob Keil Grissom, 39, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:44 a.m.: Emily D. Root, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Aug. 4
11:25 a.m.: Bryan Scott Vanbuskirk, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possessioin of paraphernalia.
11:25 a.m.: Patricia L. Vanbuskirk, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, unauthorized absence from home detention, and public intoxication.
Aug. 5
10:55 a.m.: Jordan Cassidy Cowan, 29, Hope, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.