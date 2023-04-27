Police Blotter: April 13 to April 23

Apr. 27—Unless otherwise noted, all individuals named are Dickinson residents.

DICKINSON— The Dickinson Police Department responded to numerous calls for service recently, and these are just a few highlights of incidents that occurred.

9:43 a.m. Luis A. Bautista, 37, arrested on an outstanding Stark County warrant for failure to appear on two misdemeanor charges, which include Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bautista faces existing charges of class C felony Possession of Stolen Property, class B felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and misdemeanor Carrying Concealed Firearm or Weapon.

4:42 p.m. In the 1000 block of Meadows Dr, a woman reported her ring was stolen.

7:30 p.m. Caller reported kids spray painting property in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave W. No children or evidence vandalism could be located.

9:54 p.m. Woman called to ask what could be done about her soon to be ex-husband following and harassing her. She informed of the process to file a restraining order against him.

9:55 p.m. Near Lincoln Meadows Apartments, report of a road rage incident involving threats of violence with a weapon. Victim did not wish to pursue charges.

10:28 p.m. Burglary with forced entry reported at an apartment in the 100 block of 6th Ave E. Tenants were not home when the incident occurred. Property losses reported in the amount of $2,000.

3:20 a.m. Near 11th Ave W and Villard St W, a woman was issued a criminal trespass warning from her neighbor's residence after officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct. Approximately 45 minutes later they responded to a loud noise complaint in the same area about a woman yelling, the woman agreed to stop yelling.

5:54 a.m. Angel L. Dorian (also listed with first name Angeleono), 25, arrested near the Dickinson Post Office for misdemeanor Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct. In June 2022, Dorian pleaded guilty to class C felony Theft of Property. Corresponding court documents obtained by The Dickinson Press allege that she stole a .357 magnum revolver. Southwest District Judge William Herauf sentenced her to three years supervised probation and a one year suspended jail sentence.

Story continues

7:01 a.m. Report of theft at City Walk Apartments. Lt. Mike Hanel said it appears to be a theft by deception case in which the victim had paid a logistics company more than$5,300 to ship items to Dickinson and never received them. Case being handled by investigations unit.

9:35 a.m. A license plate was found near the DSU Biesiot Activities Center. Unable to make contact with owner.

9:48 a.m. Report of an intoxicated female in the alley north of 1022 W Villard St.

9:52 a.m. A woman reported vandalism to her security cameras and vehicle in the 200 block of A St.

10:18 a.m. Spoke with director of Sanford West Dickinson Clinic regarding the harassment of a healthcare professional.

11:49 a.m. Kelly C. Mur, 61, arrested for the misdemeanors Resisting Officer and Disorderly Conduct — Alarming Acts.

1:05 p.m. Shelly Hushka, 59, issued a citation for misdemeanor Criminal Trespassing near the intersection of 11th Ave W and Villard St W.

1:25 p.m. Ambulance call for a female possibly overdosing at the Microtel Inn and Suites. Later discovered she was not overdosing and did not want assistance.

1:56 p.m. Spoke with an individual over the phone regarding theft of items from a vehicle in the 1200 block of 2nd St W.

2:45 p.m. Hit and run accident in which a 2015 Subaru Legacy was struck. No suspects.

4:22 p.m. Male reported receiving harassing text messages. He was advised to block the number.

5:11 p.m. At Lincoln Park Townhomes a garage was reported damaged after being struck by a vehicle. No suspects.

6:23 p.m. An individual who discovered three credit cards turned them in to the public safety center. Cards subsequently returned to owner.

6:51 p.m. Report of suspicious activity at Falcon Heights Apartment Complex. Neighbor claimed three males in ski masks were knocking on and kicking a door near her apartment. Caller stated she took photographs and would provide them but never did. No police action taken.

9:15 p.m. Request to remove unwanted guests from a Mallard Heights apartment who the caller suspected were there while he was out of town. The only individual at the apartment was the reporting party's roommate. No police action.

10:04 p.m. Aaron M. Johnson, 46, arrested for the misdemeanors Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct — Alarming Acts. Johnson faces an existing charge of class C felony Terrorizing in Towner County.

10:11 p.m. Tony Nordahl, 41, arrested for three misdemeanor drug charges. These included Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of CS (Alprazolam) and Ingesting a Controlled Substance.

2:29 a.m. Report of two individuals on the roof of a building at 41 Villard St E. Upon arrival no one was on the roof and all doors were secured. No further action.

5:18 a.m. Hit and run accident involving a fence in the 900 block of Shinagle Dr. No video surveillance or witnesses for the incident.

9:54 a.m. Dulce N. Sanchez, 32, arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to appear and failure to comply with a parking violation. She was also issued a citation for Driving Under Suspension.

2:21 p.m. Caller reported an arrow from a bow sticking out of their garage in the 800 block of 6th St W.

5:26 p.m. Individual requested to speak with an officer about someone giving them a vehicle and now wanting it back. Caller informed this is a civil issue. No police action.

1:15 a.m. Billings, MT man Jonathan B. Whitehawk, 21, cited for misdemeanor Befouling/Urinating in Public at Army's West Sports Bar.

2:34 a.m. Alexius A. Yates, a 27 year-old woman, arrested for misdemeanor Simple Assault.

9:35 a.m. Report of a parked brown F-150 being sideswiped by another vehicle in the 1000 block of Donna Ln.

9:42 a.m. A man reported that cellphone and wallet were stolen out of his motel room at the Badlands Inn and Suites.

11:37 a.m. Jesus J. Torres, 20, arrested on a Stark County warrant for probation revocation. On Jan. 6, 2023, Torres pleaded guilty to a class B felony Burglary, the class C felony charges Burglary and Theft of Property, and one misdemeanor for Theft of Property. Court documents allege that in August of 2022 he unlawfully entered St. Joe's Plaza with the intent to commit theft and stole property valued in excess of $500. During the same period he allegedly entered a residence illegally and stole a ring valued in excess of $1,000. For these crimes, Southwest District Judge James Gion sentenced Torres to three years supervised probation and a three year suspended jail sentence.

5:15 p.m. Verbal argument between neighbors in the 900 block of Park Ave. Both parties agreed not to speak with each other.

8:11 p.m. Cellphone reported stolen at the West River Community Center.

11:40 p.m. Hit and run accident reported to have happened at an unknown time in an unknown location.

6:07 a.m. Report of verbal threats between females at The Hub's north Dickinson location.

12:10 p.m. Suspicious activity reported in parking lot of St. Joe's Plaza. Several vehicles matching descriptions were present and several people were meandering in the area.

12:33 p.m. Gas drive-off reported at The Hub North. Vehicle found at an apartment but driver could not be located.

12:44 p.m. Man was purportedly asking employees at Holiday gas station if they wanted to buy narcotics. Trespass warning forthcoming.

2:24 p.m. Caller wanted to speak with an officer about an illegal immigrant working at Wendy's. Call disconnected prior to conversation.

3:11 p.m. Report of individual smoking marijuana while picking up children at Jefferson Elementary School. Claim determined to be unfounded.

3:20 p.m. Request for a man to be trespassed from Menards for disorderly behavior.

6:07 p.m. Two men involved in a physical altercation due to a road rage incident on 14th St W. Caller reported lacerations to his head. Matter remains under investigation.

7:49 p.m. Man reported that a symbol was drawn in his yard and a flag left on his doorstep in the 800 block of Fairway St. Hanel described the symbol as "unknown" and said the flag appeared to be associated with Halloween.

9:35 p.m. Report of marijuana odor at an apartment in the 1000 block of Jerry Ln. Renter gave officer permission to enter, no such odor detected.

10:02 Juvenile male reported that his juvenile ex-girlfriend refused to return his silver chain jewelry after they broke up. Civil matter.

11:47 p.m. Victor Deleon-Myer, 26, of Imperial Beach, CA, arrested and released after being cited for misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct — Loud Music. This was after the second call for service regarding loud music coming from his residence at South Park Place Apartments.

9:14 a.m. Heather K. Weekley, 55, cited for Shoplifting — 1st offense for an incident that occurred at Beauty Bar Salon and Day Spa. A municipal court document alleges that on Jan. 17 she took various products valued at $406 past the point of sale without paying.

12:25 p.m. Report of a forged check at Western Cooperative.

12:47 p.m. Man had questions about the hacking of his wife's Facebook account. Officer informed him this is not a police issue.

3:22 p.m. John W. Loving, 73, of Snyder, TX, arrested for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and resisting officer.

8:37 p.m. Lindsey M. Binek, 33, arrested for misdemeanor Simple Assault. Binek faces an existing charge filed on March 7 for the same offense.

9:40 p.m. Report of a vehicle parked in the MyPlace Hotel parking lot. The occupants of the vehicle did not have a room at the hotel. It was found to be two teenagers kissing in the backseat.

8:36 a.m. Report of a runaway juvenile. Juvenile later found by family and cited for his crime.

9:35 a.m. Jeremy K. Schmidt, 38, cited for misdemeanor Leaving the Scene of an Accident. A court document alleges that Schmidt struck a vehicle in the Army's West parking lot and failed to provide any information to the owner of said vehicle.

9:50 a.m. Conducted a canine sniff of Hope's Landing Sober Living residence at the request of parole and probation officials. No alerts.

10:09 a.m. An incident was reported involving the financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

11:39 a.m. Julian E. Montez, 23, arrested on a Stark County warrant for class A felony Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver.

12:49 p.m. Gym bag containing workout clothing and resistance bands reported stolen from an unlocked locker at the West River Community Center.

12:53 p.m. Jesse and Lacey Urlacher were both issued summons for Animal Running at Large/Public Nuisance because their dog allegedly barks incessantly in the backyard, causing a disturbance to neighbors in the 800 block of 7th St E.

4:23 p.m. Man selling shoes in the Walmart parking lot. Was advised that he needed to leave if Walmart asked him to.

6:36 p.m. Octavio Gutierrez served a summons for public nuisance.

7:33 p.m. Anthony E. Castanon, 20, served a summons for misdemeanor Simple Assault. A court document alleges that on Feb. 15, Castanon punched a bouncer in the face at Army's West.

2:45 a.m. Small bag of narcotics found inside Holiday gas station. Individual who dropped the bag unknown.

1:59 p.m. Abandoned vehicle reported at apartment complex in 1600 block of Prairie Ave. Property manager wanted to know if he was legally allowed to have it towed, police informed him that he is.

3:21 p.m. Report of inappropriate text messages being sent from an adult male to a juvenile female.

5:00 p.m. Report of a van with a busted out side wind0w.

5:32 p.m. Report of disorderly customer at Domino's Pizza on Villard St W. Investigation pending.

8:49 a.m. Report of runaway juvenile. Juvenile entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database.

10:39 a.m. Dustin D. Little, 35, arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to pay fines.

10:52 a.m. Theft of property by two individuals reported at Menards. Hanel said the items reported stolen included cutting wheels, drill bits, knives and a camera.

12:13 p.m. One vehicle accident at Simonson South gas station. Vehicle ran into side of the building, breaking a window. No injuries of tows. Driver cited for care required.

2:26 p.m. Illegally parked boat and trailer tagged for tow in the 900 block of Foster Dr.

5:23 p.m. Officer responded to a suspicious activity call in the 12oo block of 20th St W. Call regarded the placement of a banana in the reporting party's mailbox with writing on it telling them to leave. Extra patrol was established for the area. No further action.

7:23 p.m. Vehicle struck the side of ENG Lending Building.

6:15 p.m. Juan M. Scott, 27, served a summons for misdemeanor Shoplifting.

3:29 a.m. Cameron Neely, 30, cited for Fictitious Registration and Driving Under Suspension.

3:00 p.m. John W. Loving, 73, of Snyder, TX, arrested again, this time for class C felony Theft of Property. Court documents allege that Loving stole a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck. He was also charged with the misdemeanors Simple Assault and Criminal Trespass for an incident at the Spur Bar.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. As a policy this report only includes mugshot photos of criminals whose guilt has been admitted or proven in court; or of individuals who are out on bond with pending criminal charges that could render them a danger to public safety.