Police Blotter: April 24 to May 9

May 16—Unless otherwise noted, all individuals named are Dickinson residents.

DICKINSON— The Dickinson Police Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past two weeks, and these are just a few highlights of incidents that occurred.

8:06 a.m. A 59 year-old man was issued a trespass warning from Heartland Estates after being evicted.

1:25 p.m. Dunn Center woman Ashley M. Flake, 39, arrested on a Pennington County, S.D. warrant.

2:30 p.m. KFC manager reported embezzlement of funds by a previous employee.

4:07 p.m. Responded to report of a fight involving 10 individuals in the 900 block of 18th Ave E.

4:15 p.m. A 68 year-old female was found deceased of health related issues at her residence in northwest Dickinson.

4:42 p.m.

Aaron L. Baker,

42, arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to appear — misdemeanor Driving Under Suspension.

6:54 p.m. Golden retriever impounded in the 900 block of Villard St W.

10:29 a.m. Dalton Gomez, 25, served a criminal summons for misdemeanor Discharge of a Firearm within city limits. Court documents allege that on Feb. 25, Gomez was sitting in a vehicle outside the Medicine Shoppe when he shot himself in the calf with a Chiappa 1911 .22 caliber handgun.

12:29 p.m. Responded to an accident in which a Dodge Ram pickup struck a light pole and was subsequently towed.

1:29 p.m. Spoke with a property owner about providing extra patrol in the 300 block of 1st St E, after they reported vehicles doing burnouts.

2:04 p.m. DPD conducted background checks on volunteers for the City's HR department.

2:49 p.m. Joey L. Drummond, 42, cited for misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Meth Paraphernalia at Taco John's.

3:17 p.m. Clipper Harrison, 42, cited for misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct at Loaf n Jug.

7:51 p.m. Report of a male being threatened with a gun at the Badlands Inn and Suites.

8:21 p.m. Vandalism reported in the 600 block of 26th St W.

11:28 p.m. Fight reported at Bernie's Esquire Club. Individual involved was issued a criminal trespass warning and released.

Story continues

4:41 a.m. Report of burglary in progress in the 300 block of 9th Ave E. Open door found in backyard. A safety sweep of the uninhabited townhouse found no evidence of such a crime.

8:12 a.m. A woman reported harassment at the West Ridge apartment complex.

8:48 a.m. Theft of a white Dodge pickup reported at Dan's Body Shop.

9:24 a.m. Report of a man allegedly siphoning fuel in the Dunham's parking lot.

11:36 a.m. Juvenile male cited for shoplifting at the Pit Stop.

12:37 p.m. Report from Fallon County, MT, of a possible runaway 13 year-old female staying with an 18 year-old male at the Grand Dakota Lodge Hotel. Unable to locate, no further action.

12:58 p.m. Bike found in the 200 block of Villard St E, taken to impound.

1:33 p.m. Postal worker reportedly bitten on the foot by a hound dog in the 600 block of 1st St W. Unable to contact owner.

3:47 p.m. Brayden Klepper, 18, arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to appear — Driving Under Suspension.

5:12 p.m. Caller stated they paid cash for a motorcycle that was never delivered. Advised to contact a civil attorney.

8:27 a.m. Bitcoin scam. Reported loss of $28,000.

9:27 a.m. Female passed out in a car at Rocky Butte Park with a child in the back seat. The woman went for a drive to get the child to sleep and fell asleep herself as well. Officers determined no crime was committed.

12:45 p.m. Luis A. Bautista, 38, arrested for the misdemeanors Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Ingesting a Controlled Substance. He also had a Dunn County warrant for Poss of a CS. He faces existing class C felony charges in Stark County for Possession of Stolen Property and Poss of CS with Intent to Deliver, as well as the misdemeanors Theft of Property and Carrying Concealed Firearm or Weapon.

8:18 p.m. Report of a motor vehicle theft at Taco John's. The vehicle was located by the owner and determined not to be stolen.

10:35 a.m. Report of suspicious male at the Backyard Play Cafe using the restroom multiple times, leaving paraphernalia. Male was issued a trespass warning.

6:25 p.m. Unknown female reported walking through yards in the 100 block of 2nd Ave E, looking through belongings. Gone before law enforcement arrived. Nothing was stolen.

7:11 p.m. Gaylan Henley, 25, arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to appear — Driving Under Suspension.

7:21 p.m. Jesus Cantu, 44, arrested for Aggravated Assault and was charged with two class C felony assault charges. Cantu faces an existing class C felony charge of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for an incident that occurred in early April.

12:27 a.m.

Chad D. Uran,

40, arrested on municipal warrants for failure to appear on the misdemeanor charges Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass. Since April 18 alone, Uran has been charged with a total of 10 crimes. On that date he was charged with class B felony Poss of a CS with Intent to deliver and two additional drug related misdemeanors. Court documents allege that on Oct. 14, 2022, he was found to be in possession of approximately 720 fentanyl pills and a relatively small quantity of methamphetamine.

On April 19, he was charged with class C felony Issuing Check Or Draft Without Sufficient Funds Or Credit, as well misdemeanors Theft of Property and Issuing a No Account Check. According to court documents Uran allegedly wrote two bad checks to Newby's Ace Hardware for a grand total of $2,186. He also allegedly committed theft by writing an illegitimate $700 to an individual. Other charges filed on April 21 include class C felony Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information and two related misdemeanors, including Theft of Property and Forgery or Counterfeiting.

12:29 a.m. Alyssia C. White, 22, arrested on a Stark County warrant for misdemeanor Driving Under Suspension — 4th or subsequent offense in 5 years.

12:43 a.m. Report of a fight at Paragon Bowling. Two individuals reported being assaulted and did not wish to press charges.

9:14 a.m. In the 100 block of 11th Ave W, a 33 year-old man and 38 year-old woman allegedly broke into a home and stole approximately $12,000 worth of items.

5:53 p.m. Report of someone in a white vehicle at Rocky Butte Park "smoking something that smelled bad." Gone on officer arrival.

8:19 p.m. Report of text messages containing terroristic threats. Aaron M. Johnson, 55, later charged with misdemeanor Harassment.

8:37 p.m. Report of a man being threatened walking through the Sanford walk-in clinic parking lot.

5:55 a.m. Items reported stolen from hallway at West Ridge Apartments.

11:33 a.m. At Falcon Heights, report of an estranged wife yelling outside the residence of her husband's girlfriend. Spoke with both parties, wife agreed to stay away from area to avoid future disturbance.

5:40 p.m. Phyda D. Oleus, 30, arrested for the misdemeanors Driving Under Suspension — 4th or subsequent offense in 5 years, and Fleeing a Peace Officer — Vehicle. She also had a municipal warrant for failure to appear on an existing DUS charge and a Stark County warrant for failure to appear on a separate DUS charge and misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

7:33 p.m. Carey R. Huntsman, 42, arrested on class C felony charges of Simple Assault on a Peace Officer and Preventing Arrest. She was also charged with the misdemeanors Falsely Sounding a Fire Alarm and Disorderly Conduct. Court documents allege that on April 30, Huntsman illegitimately sounded the fire alarm in her apartment building and grabbed a fire extinguisher from the hallway. She later allegedly discharged the fire extinguisher, aiming underneath her apartment door with the knowledge that three officers were standing right outside of it. This caused physical pain to their eyes, noses and throats. The prosecutor also alleges that at some point she engaged in disorderly conduct by exposing her breasts to other building residents while sitting outside her apartment.

10:19 p.m. Candy stolen from Holiday gas station. Suspect has been identified but not located. Case forwarded to City Attorney's Office for review.

6:00 a.m. BNSF Railroad stop arm found laying across track in the 300 block of 7th Ave E. No cameras, striking vehicle unknown.

11:25 a.m. Woman called to report harassment from ex-husband who was recently released from prison. She was informed of the process to apply for a restraining order.

12:10 p.m. Gas drive-off at The Hub in north Dickinson, $36 in unpaid fuel.

3:01 p.m. Responded to a physical altercation at Marriott Towneplace Suites. Involved individuals gone on arrival.

3:21 p.m. Near the intersection of 9th St E and 4th Ave E, caller asked if he could erect a "children at play" sign to incentivize drivers to slow down. Officer informed him that is allowed.

11:00 a.m. Report of blackmail after male subject exchanged nude photographs with an unknown subject. A monetary value of $14 was reportedly exchanged after the other party threatened to post the nudes on social media.

4:41 p.m. Report of a man near the Bakken Lodge sitting in his truck for over an hour with feet hanging out the window. Officers located the male who stated he was just relaxing and enjoying the sun.

5:15 p.m. Debit card and cash reported stolen at the West River Community Center. No suspects.

6:16 p.m. Toni C. Jones, 40, arrested on a county warrant for failure to appear — Possession of Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia.

7:49 p.m. Hit and run accident in the 100 block of 3rd St W.

9:25 p.m. Mark Red Bear, 43, arrested for misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct and Alarming Acts.

11:45 a.m. Man reported that he was blackmailed on Snapchat.

1:14 p.m. Theft reported at Rosie's Food and Gas. Case forwarded to City Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

7:48 p.m. Kyle Sauve, 20, arrested on an outstanding municipal warrant for failure to appear — Driving Under Suspension.

8:14 p.m. Responded to an alleged assault at Burger King.

1:47 a.m Unoccupied vehicle parked approximately 4.5 feet from curb on 12th Ave W. Parking ticket issued.

5:03 p.m. Vandalism to a vehicle on South 11th Ave W.

5:44 p.m. An individual was allegedly preventing two people from putting their kayaks in the Heart River at Eagles Park.

8:13 p.m. Near Broadway St E and 4th Ave SE, report of a man with a fire camping down by the river. Male was fine, no laws broken. No mention of a van or anyone residing in it.

1:08 a.m. Report of a burglary in progress at the

House of Manna.

Dispatch informed officers the caller sounded heavily intoxicated. Upon arrival, no signs of burglary could be found. No action taken.

1:32 a.m. White Jeep parked at Rocky Butte Park after hours. Vehicle found not secured with valuables in plain sight. Unable to reach owner by phone.

1:42 a.m. Shelly J. Hushka, 59, arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to appear — misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.

8:24 a.m. Bike reported stolen from DSU campus. Two suspects identified. Case under review by city attorney for consideration of charges.

11:52 a.m. Thomas Brizendine, 62, issued a citation for Possession of Marijuana following a traffic crash in the 200 block of 3rd Ave W.

1:15 p.m. Theft reported to have occurred in the early morning hours of May 4 at the Best Budget Inn. The victim's wallet and Xbox X console were stolen. Awaiting review of video surveillance footage to positively identify the named suspect.

3:56 p.m. Caller alleged that someone was attempting to sell drugs to them and others in the 2500 block of 4th St W.

4:12 p.m. Near the 1700 block of 3rd Ave W, a driver turning left did not see a motorcycle. The driver was cited for care required. Motorcycle rider suffered a leg injury.

5:04 p.m. Bryton A. Petty, 23, arrested for class C felony Aggravated Assault. The following day the Stark County State's Attorney charged him with misdemeanor Assault. Petty faces existing misdemeanor charges Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief, which were filed in December 2022.

6:11 p.m. Report of man kicking garage door in 400 block of Sims St. Residents were able to identify suspect. Case forwarded to City Attorney for consideration of charges.

10:27 p.m. Officer observed what appeared to be two individuals fighting at the Best Budget Inn. Both parties clarified they were playfully wrestling.

10:57 p.m. Report of a burglary earlier in the day, 800 block of Alder Ave. Upon further review officer determined it to be a civil matter.

11:03 p.m. Glen Ullin woman Tamra J. Waddell, 38, arrested on a Stark County warrant to revoke her probation on two drug related charges from 2021 and 2022. In the latter case she pled guilty to class C felony Poss of Drug Paraphernalia — Methamphetamine.

2:22 a.m. Dustin L. Hill, 36, arrested for misdemeanor Unlawful Imprisonment.

12:26 p.m. Runnings requested to have an individual trespassed after catching him stealing merchandise.

12:45 p.m. Spray paint vandalism of bathrooms at Turtle Park. This consisted of two pink snails, a pink smiley face and an indistinguishable orange figure.

12:46 p.m. Report of vandalism to the maintenance building at Gress Softball Complex. No suspects.

12:55 p.m. Spray paint graffiti vandalism on a sheet of plywood at the city tennis courts. Lt. Mike Hanel provided photos of the Turtle Park and tennis court. He noted that despite the time proximity in discovering the defacings, the incidents do not appear to be connected as the tennis graffiti was more sophisticated than the markings at Turtle Park. The Press decided not to include the photos to avoid popularizing such criminal activity.

1:34 p.m. Two individuals issued criminal trespass warnings at the request of Walmart staff.

4:04 p.m. Report of several males fighting outside Neighbor's Bar.

4:10 p.m. Mott woman Jennifer L. Kehrberg, 47, arrested on a Hettinger County warrant for failure to appear on a class C felony charge for Unlawful Poss of Drug Paraphernalia — 2nd Offense.

10:39 p.m. Male lying on pavement near a vehicle at the Grand Dakota Lodge Hotel. Male told officer he was hiding from friends. No further action.

10:40 p.m. Loud music complaint regarding a car near intersection of 8th Ave W and 4th St W. Vehicle occupant complied when asked to turn it down.

10:47 p.m. Red Roof Inn requested officers remove a male from the premises.

11:41 p.m. Sam K. Pladson, 31, arrested for class C felony Escape, as Pladson is an inmate at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center. Court documents allege that he was granted work release and failed to return to the jail by the specified time. In January he pled guilty to class C felony Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property. Southwest District Judge William Herauf sentenced Pladson to six months in jail. Court documents allege that Pladson and 30 year-old co-defendant Zzayn L. Richards surreptitiously entered a garage to steal multiple items, including a dirt bike valued in excess of $1,000. Richards pled guilty to two counts of class B felony Theft and a class C felony Criminal Mischief; for which Judge James Gion issued Richards a 10 year suspended prison sentence. Additionally,

Pladson

is a registered sex offender. In 2013 he was convicted in Nebraska for pressuring a 13 year-old girl to send him nude photos.

1:16 a.m. Klamath Falls, OR, man Miguel Gonzales, 50, was cited for allegedly befouling/urinating in public at Army's West Sports Bar. On May 8 he was formally charged with an infraction for Disorderly Conduct.

2:24 a.m. Luke E. Fadness, 22, cited for misdemeanor Duty Upon Striking Unattended Vehicle at Army's West.

7:23 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle parked on northbound lane overpass near South States Ave. It was removed by East End Towing.

11:46 a.m. Report of open door at vacant residence of 1999 2nd Ave E. Property searched and cleared. Officer observed "lots of mold and unsafe living conditions."

12:55 p.m. On Baker Ave a woman reported THC and another unknown drug in the bedroom of someone living at her house. The illicit drugs were taken into custody.

3:44 p.m. Benjamin Frederick, 45, arrested for misdemeanors Preventing Arrest and Driving Under Suspension near intersection of Villard St W and 3rd Ave W.

3:51 p.m. Report of possible elder abuse at the nursing home CountryHouse Residence. According to Hanel, DPD's initial investigation suggested verbal abuse and that one resident had minor bruising.

4:23 p.m. Criminal trespass warning issued following an attempted theft in 10 block of 8th Ave E. Case forwarded to City Attorney for consideration of charges.

6:15 p.m. According to ND Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, a State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix. The vehicle was observed exceeding the speed limit on I-94 near Dickinson. A short pursuit ensued before suspect took an exit into Dickinson. The suspect, identified as Jamie R. Garza, 52, was ultimately located by the DPD and taken into custody. Garza was charged with class C felony Terrorizing, misdemeanors Fleeing a Police Officer, Driving Under the Influence — Refusal (to submit to breathalyzer) 1st Offense, Driving Under Suspension, Reckless Driving and an infraction for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — -Use/Storage-Marijuana or Tetrahydrocannabinol. Regarding the Terrorizing charge, court documents allege that during the arrest Garza made violent and vulgar threats toward an officer when he said, "watch me have you on the ground b****, I'm gonna f*** you up. If you have kids there, I'm gonna f*** them up too."

6:31 p.m. An employee of Lucky's on Villard requested an individual be trespassed for using profanities in the store.

11:55 p.m. Intoxicated individual asking for a hotel room key at Badlands Inn. Said individual was not registered to the room and had been previously asked to leave the premises, which he did upon arrival of law enforcement. No further action.

12:39 a.m. Responded to Army's West for an apparent physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers discovered it was just bar security escorting a patron.

7:44 a.m. Vandalism reported at Country Rose Cafe, remains under investigation.

1:56 p.m. Report of two groups of juveniles who were fighting and ultimately separated. They had become upset over a tennis game and were throwing tennis balls at each other.

2:12 p.m. Former employee issued a criminal trespass warning at Applebee's.

5:02 p.m. Caller reported waiting more than 40 minutes for food at Taco John's, was advised this is a civil matter.

6:03 p.m. CHI St. Alexius requested welfare check on a woman who left the emergency department with an IV in her arm, could not be located at her residence.

8:25 p.m. Toddler found by a resident wandering 200 block of Kuchenski Dr. Had crawled out of a ground floor apartment window that was left open. Returned to parent without issue.

8:57 p.m. Another toddler found walking by herself, this time in the 1700 block of Yellowstone Circle. Officer brought her back to her home, where a door latch was found to be malfunctioning.

9:47 p.m. Dealia F. Marshall, 45, arrested for the misdemeanors False Reports To Law Enforcement and Leaving Scene Of Accident Involving Vehicle Damage. Bryan L. Thrash, 40, also arrested for misdemeanor Hindering Law Enforcement-False Info or Report.

1:27 a.m. Suspicious male reported dumpster diving near DSU campus. Gone on arrival.

6:06 a.m. Male reported neighbor harassing him in 100 block of South Main Ave. Unable to reach neighbor.

11:16 a.m. Facebook Messenger scam with a solicitor claiming he was a "General" in the military and needed money to get cycled out and return home. Victim sent about $17,000 in Apple gift cards and also sent cash. Case forwarded to investigations unit.

11:33 a.m. Report of juvenile male scaling a third floor balcony at City Walk Apartments. Spoke with the male who claimed he did not climb the balcony, but his significant other said he has done it in the past. No further action.

12:17 p.m. In the 100 block of South Main Ave, an individual wanted to make a stolen vehicle report and stated they have not received said vehicle despite delivering payment. Reporting party advised this is a civil matter.

12:22 p.m. A man residing on Coves Ct wanted to speak with an officer about unwanted contact from his ex-mistress. He was referred to the Stark County Courthouse, where applications for restraining orders can be filed.

1:56 p.m. Report of panhandling at Walmart, individuals agreed to leave the area.

6:31 p.m. Report of dog biting neighbor's dog through fence in 600 block of 27th St W. Case forwarded to animal control.

12:38 a.m. Fight reported outside Southside Saloon. All parties gone on arrival.

4:30 a.m. A man was allegedly dumpster diving outside DSU's DeLong Hall. Was advised that he is not allowed in that area after business hours.

8:45 a.m. Bitcoin scam reported with a total loss of $16,000.

9:23 a.m. License plate reported stolen outside the Comfort Inn.

12:14 p.m. Report of an individual inhaling an air duster with a child in the car, 2700 block of 6th Ave W. Unable to locate.

1:42 p.m. Report of two counterfeit $100 bills at Dakota Community Bank.

2:39 p.m. Caller had questions about concealed carry, and was referred to the ND Attorney General's

website.

5:06 p.m. An individual at the West River Community wanted to know if PD could conduct drug tests on currency bills. They can do those as general tests, but not for specific drugs.

6:22 p.m. Lindsey M. Binek, 33, arrested on a Stark County warrant for a violation of the 24/7 monitoring program.

7:05 p.m. Responded to trainyard near intersection of Villard St E and Livestock Ln regarding a male who was trespassing. Unable to locate.

8:36 p.m. Report of vandalism to a vehicle on Sierra Commons Rd.

11:00 p.m. Katie L. Griffin, 30, arrested on a Stark County warrant for probation revocation for two misdemeanor meth related charges to which she pled guilty in November 2022.

As a policy this report only includes mugshot photos of criminals whose guilt has been admitted or proven in court; or of individuals who are out on bond with pending criminal charges that could render them a danger to public safety.