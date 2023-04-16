Police Blotter: April 6 - 13

Apr. 16—Unless otherwise noted, all individuals named are Dickinson residents.

DICKINSON— The Dickinson Police Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past week, and these are just a few highlights of incidents that occurred.

1:26 a.m. Report of a physical altercation at a residence on 4th Ave E. Male transported to ER for injuries.

11:03 a.m. Responded to request for exterior of a vehicle to be sniffed by canine in the 1100 block of 21st St W. The canine did alert but nothing was found.

6:19 p.m. Caller with questions about a dog was advised to contact animal control.

6:26 p.m. Report of a grey Toyota leaving a "known narcotic residence" in the 1600 block of 4th Ave E. Officers unable to identify the vehicle.

7:52 p.m. Man reported receiving unwanted text messages. Officer helped the man block the number, told him not to respond to further messages and advised he apply for a restraining order if the issue persists.

12:55 a.m. Brian Reza-Anaya, 22, and Arizona man Anthony Gutierrez, 30, cited for tumultuous conduct/fighting at Champs Sports Bar. No citations have been filed in Dickinson Municipal or Southwest District Court as of this publication.

1:56 a.m. Officers attempted to investigate a matter reported in the 100 block of 14th St W. Caller uncooperative with police and dispatch, and ultimately slammed his door in an officer's face. No further action.

10:52 a.m. Report of a potentially stolen license plate.

12:08 p.m. Property manager at St. Joe's Plaza requested a woman be trespassed.

2:35 p.m. Report of an individual acting disorderly and yelling at others at Mallard and Falcon Heights Apartment Complex. Cased forwarded to City Attorney's Officer for consideration of charges.

5:38 p.m. Gas drive off with $428 in unpaid fuel reported at The Hub's north Dickinson location. Unable to make contact with the semi driver/owner.

6:19 p.m. Hit and run accident reported in Domino's parking lot. No suspects at this time.

9:43 p.m. Report of a possible stolen vehicle, which was towed from the 400 block of 2nd St E by East End Auto, as it had been parked on the street for over 48 hours.

10:24 p.m. Minor reported at Army's West Sports Bar. She was cited for Misrepresentation of Age.

12:53 a.m. Officers observed what appeared to be a physical altercation at Army's West, but subsequently learned it was the bouncers removing a man who refused to leave. No action taken.

11:21 a.m. A man was reportedly assaulted in the South Side Saloon. Lt. Mike Hanel said the victim had minor injuries and that no charges have been filed as of Apr. 14.

2:52 p.m. Report of gunshots heard in the 1000 block of Jerry Lane, but sound was coming from north of town. No police action necessary.

4:13 p.m. In the 1900 block of Prairie Ave, officers were told children had discovered a firearm under a tree in the park. A neighbor checked and discovered it was actually an airsoft gun.

5:59 p.m. The unattended death of a 39 year-old man was discovered in southeast Dickinson. Cause of death is currently undetermined, but police say he did have underlying health conditions.

6:30 p.m. Took report of windshield damage to a vehicle in the 1000 block of Villard St W, which the reporting party alleged to be vandalism. Matter remains under investigation as police are still waiting for more information from the victim.

7:32 p.m. Near the intersection of Main Ave S and 6th St SW, road rage incident reported in which a male driving a pickup truck pulled a gun on another male in a car. The man in the car then followed him and a second male in the pickup got out and broke the car's windshield while the driver was recording. Friday Hanel said a report is pending and that no suspects have been charged yet.

9:09 p.m. In the 400 block of Elks Dr, officers conducted a high risk traffic stop on a man suspected of assault with a weapon, and arrested Louis M. Satterfield III, 31. Satterfield has been charged with class C felony Aggravated Assault and misdemeanor Violation of Order Prohibiting Contact.

12:10 a.m. Tony T. Nordahl, 41, arrested for misdemeanor Refusal to Halt.

10:27 a.m. Zakkai J.I. Harrigan issued a summons for misdemeanor Simple Assault.

3:21 p.m. Kyle Sauve, 20, issued a citation for Driving Under Revocation.

4:34 p.m. Man issued a trespass warning from Badlands Inn at request of the owner.

6:50 p.m. Report of individuals kayaking in river near area of the intersection 6th Ave SE and Broadway E.

6:53 p.m. Woman in southwest Dickinson requested to speak with an officer about her soon to be ex-husband continually following her around the house and attempting to start arguments.

8:37 p.m. A 44 year old man was arrested for DUI near the intersection of Villard St W and State Ave N after allegedly attempting to flee at a high rate of speed and driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic, according to court documents. DPD recommended misdemeanor charges Reckless Driving and DUI/Refusal With a Minor Present, as well as three class C felonies: Reckless Endangerment, Fleeing in the Commission of a Felony and Preventing Arrest. Stark Assistant State's Attorney Amy Pikovsky has charged the suspect with the class C felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, as well as the misdemeanors Reckless Driving and DUI/Refusal of Chemical Test.

11:38 p.m. Extra set of car keys reported missing. Reporting party had officer look under rear driver's side tire-well where spare key is kept. Key possibly fell loose from seemingly secure spot.

11:48 p.m. Hit and run crash at South Side Saloon. Case under investigation. Hanel said the suspect is a white male who was driving a white four door Ford F-250 or F-350, which should contain damage to the rear driver's side of the truck.

12:36 a.m. Theft reported at South Side Saloon. A bar patron reportedly dropped $200 in cash on the floor by accident. Police said a black male allegedly walked by, grabbed the money and left. Officers are attempting to identify him as their investigation continues.

12:52 a.m. Caller in the 800 block of Meadows Dr reported an unknown man entering residence through a window before being bitten by the caller's dog and leaving.

1:49 a.m. Near intersection of 11th Ave W and Empire Rd, report of a 27 year-old man with a stab wound after a physical altercation.

11:25 a.m. Candace Whitaker, 52, issued a criminal summons for misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct. Court documents obtained by The Press allege that on or around Feb. 25, entered the bathroom of a Dickinson business where she spread feces all over the toilet and metal bar for the handicapped.

11:48 a.m. Austin L. Roland, 21, arrested at Dollar General on 23rd Ave W. Stark County Assistant State's Attorney Amy Pikovsky has charged Roland with the class C felonies Theft of Property and Forgery or Counterfeiting. Court documents allege that he, while working as an employee, unlawfully diverted store funds for personal gain by loading money onto numerous gift cards without paying for a sum total in excess of $1,000.

12:17 p.m. On Main Ave S, a woman requested that a male who has been living at her residence intermittently be trespassed. She informed that he would need to be evicted.

12:55 p.m. Jennifer A. Kjos, 46, arrested on a Stark County petition to revoke probation. She pled guilty to four misdemeanor charges for the possession of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs in June 2022. Southwest District Judge William Herauf then sentenced her to two years supervised probation, a one year suspended jail sentence and possible participation in a 24/7 sobriety program at the discretion of her probation officer.

1:52 p.m. Caller reported that a scammer told them they won a prize, but needed to pay money to the IRS (scammer) first. Government entities

do not

solicit payment over the phone.

2:55 p.m. In northwest Dickinson, officers accompanied Badlands Human Services to do an involuntary committal. Individual refused to go with BHS and remained in her apartment.

3:35 p.m. Found a methamphetamine pipe in the grass near the intersection of 4th Ave E and 14th St E. Placed into evidence for destruction

6:26 p.m. Vehicle involved in a hit and run collision. It was later identified to be a 2008 Cadillac Escalade and impounded as evidence. Vehicle to be held until the owner comes forward.

7:03 p.m. Report of vinyl fence vandalized with spray paint in the 1500 block of High St W. Hanel noted there have been multiple similar incidents lately and that most of them appear to be connected.

7:45 p.m. Female reportedly ingested unknown pills at Walmart, transported to ER.

8:00 p.m. Five vehicle accident in the 200 block of Villard St W. One driver cited for care required. One vehicle towed due to disabling damage. No injuries.

2:39 a.m. Hebron woman Nicole L. White, 32, issued a summons for misdemeanor Shoplifting. Court documents allege that on or around Oct. 25, White attempted $649 worth of items past the point of sale without paying.

9:28 a.m. Conducted a canine sniff of vehicles in the Dickinson High School parking lot. No alerts, no finds.

11:46 a.m. Request to speak with an officer about a civil matter involving a daycare not being able to watch the reporting party's children after she paid for a week. Directed to civil court. No police action taken.

12:43 p.m. Medications reported stolen in the 900 block of Meadows Dr. Suspects unknown.

1:40 p.m. DPD recommended a charge of class C felony Simple Assault to the State's Attorney's Office against a 37 year-old woman. No charges have been filed thus far.

2:46 p.m. Report of a trailer being vandalized with spray paint outside CHI St. Alexius Hospital.

3:41 p.m. Mother requested officer speak with the juvenile about theft and criminal mischief. He explained the potential outcomes of those crimes.

6:31 p.m. Two beagles running at large in the 700 block of Aldrich St. The dogs were located and impounded. Officer located the owner who picked them up a few hours later from the animal shelter.

6:57 p.m. Hypodermic needle located on roadway in 200 block of Sims St. Needle placed into a DPD sharps container for disposal.

7:35 p.m. Report of an individual swinging a pipe around at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Mike St.

11:08 p.m. Kyle W. Berg, 31, a man law enforcement described as a transient, was arrested for misdemeanor preventing arrest with officer receiving injury, and was also charged with Leaving the Scene Involving Motor Vehicle — to which he pled guilty on Apr. 13. Additionally, Berg was served a summons for an existing Dickinson municipal charge of misdemeanor Conspiracy to Commit Theft. Court documents allege that on Oct. 25 he was "circling Walmart waiting for N.W. (the aforementioned Hebron woman) with stolen items."

6:50 a.m. Tye M. Maus, 37, arrested for misdemeanor Criminal Trespass and class C felony Criminal Attempt, but has only been charged with the first offense.

8:10 a.m. Ethan A. Robles, 25, arrested on a Dickinson municipal warrant for failure to appear — Refusal to Halt. He also had a Stark County warrant for probation revocation. The original charges in this case were class C felonies: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Robles pled guilty to these crimes on Feb. 7. Judge Rhonda Ehlis sentenced him to one year in a 24-7 drug patch program, three years unsupervised probation and a five year suspended jail sentence.

9:13 a.m. Graffiti found spray painted on a wall in the 200 block of 16th St W. No suspects.

10:00 a.m. Timothy J. Menges, 58, arrested on Stark County warrants for violating the 24/7 sobriety program and failure to appear in court. The arrest occurred after an open 911 call. Offenses pertaining to these warrants include two misdemeanor charges for alleged possession of methamphetamine, as well as a class C felony Endangering by Fire or Explosion. Court documents allege that in June 2022, Menges intentionally lit a fire outside a residence then pushed the blazing items into the victim's home through a pet door. This caused damage or losses in excess of $2,000.

12:03 p.m. Sean D. Bollinger, 37, arrested on a Stark County warrant for probation revocation for the misdemeanor charge Theft of Property: Lost, Mislaid or Delivered by Mistake. Court documents allege that Bollinger found a woman's cellphone valued at $1,000 and failed to take readily available and reasonable measures to return it.

2:44 p.m. Request for a past employee to be trespassed at El Sombrero.

3:23 p.m. Report of juveniles on dirt bikes in the 600 block of 2nd Ave E disregarding stop and yield signs.

5:57 p.m. Woman called to report that her ex-husband was using her vehicle beyond the deadline he had agreed to give it back. Woman informed there wasn't much officers could do because she granted him permission to use it.

1:08 a.m. Intoxicated male removed from a residence in the 800 block of Meadows Dr.

1:25 a.m. Officers responded to marijuana smell coming from individuals on a balcony in the 900 block of 2nd St E. Contact was made with the individuals in question. They denied smoking, and were told to stop if they were. No further action.

2:22 a.m. Chantel E. Conrad, 21, arrested for misdemeanor Simple Assault.

6:10 a.m. Complaint in the 1000 block of Enterprise Ave about a neighbor banging his feet on the floor. Officers listened at the door for a few minutes but heard nothing, then knocked on the door with no response.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. As a policy this report only includes mugshot photos of criminals whose guilt has been admitted or proven in court; or of individuals who are out on bond with pending criminal charges that could render them a danger to public safety.