Police Blotter Dec 16 - Dec 20

Dec. 21—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Police Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past week, and these are just a few highlights of the incidents that occurred at various times. These calls for service are not indicative of all calls responded to by the men and women of the Dickinson Police Department.

On Friday at 2:22 p.m., officers responded to a tip of a runaway juvenile in Dickinson. At 2:52 p.m., they received a report of a civil dispute between roommates. At 3:26 p.m., they received a report of a male making threats toward a business. And at 9:09 p.m., Matthew Martin, 32, was arrested for simple assault following an altercation at a local establishment.

On Saturday at 1:25 a.m., officers mediated a situation involving a caller's girlfriend's ex-boyfriend who was parked outside the caller's house and refusing to leave. At 5:29 a.m., they received a report of a runaway juvenile. At 5:12 p.m., they responded to a call for disorderly conduct, with the woman involved being taken to the hospital for a voluntary mental health evaluation. At 8:46 p.m., an officer talked to a 14 year-old about the dangers of smoking marijuana at the request of a parent. And at 11:04 p.m., a belligerent male left a local hotel prior to officer arrival.

On Sunday at 1:40 a.m., officers received reports of a suspicious male pushing two bicycles through a parking lot. At 9:54 a.m., they received a report of a hit and run accident in a local parking lot. At 3 p.m., Dustin Yates, 31, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for retail theft after allegedly stealing from a store. And at 10:32 p.m., a caller reported their vehicle missing from a local sports bar's parking lot.

On Monday at 7:12 a.m., Kevin Singer, 31, was arrested for retail theft after allegedly stealing items from a store. At 10:08 a.m., the department received a truancy call. At 11:39 a.m., they received a third party report of vandalism, though the victim declined to press charges. At 2:38 p.m., they dealt with an unruly juvenile at a local high school who was reportedly using marijuana.

On Tuesday at 2:12 a.m., the department received a report of a man harassing his daughter's ex-boyfriend. 8:09 a.m. An adult woman allegedly displayed nude pictures to a juvenile female. Case forwarded to social services. At 11:30 a.m. Dakota Community Bank on 3rd Avenue W. reported a man trespassing on the premises. He was gone upon officer arrival. At 2:25 p.m. two security cameras were reported stolen from the hallway at Oasis Inn.

It is important to note that all individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the courts. The Dickinson Police Department continues to work to keep the community safe and address any incidents that arise.