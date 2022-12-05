Police blotter for Dec. 5

Dec. 5—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Judge

—Jason T. Horton, 45, of 502 Beers Ave., Meadville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Nov. 29 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was bound over to the next term of court on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution. Meadville Police Department filed the charge for an incident July 31. Horton remains free on $10,000 unsecured bond.

—Brandon M. Frantz, 25, of 560 1/2 Lord St., Meadville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and was bound over to the next term of court on multiple charges filed by Meadville police. Frantz is charged by police with driving under the influence, flight to avoid apprehension, escape, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and six summary counts for an incident Aug. 21. Frantz is free on nonmonetary bond.