Police Blotter: Dec 8 - Dec 15

Dec. 17—DICKINSON — These are a few of the calls responded to by the Dickinson Police Department from Thursday, Dec. 8 through the early morning of Friday, Dec. 16.

7:49 a.m. A maroon 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was stolen sometime between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Dec. 8 from the 1000 block of 4th Avenue West. Vehicle entered into the NCIC database. No suspects were identified.

11:14 a.m. A 16-year-old male was reportedly scammed into sending nude pictures via a SnapChat request. The scammer threatened to extort the juvenile by leaking the photos to friends unless he sent $1,500 through CashApp or gift cards. The incident remains under investigation by CIU.

12:43 p.m. A resident on 8th St. SE claimed that a pole was bent in an act of vandalism. Upon closer inspection, it did not appear to be damaged.

4:46 p.m. A 2012 Dodge Ram was reported stolen from Century Apartments parking lot. The vehicle was later recovered by the North Dakota Highway Patrol in Bismarck. Case is under investigation.

9:20 p.m. Martin Ray Garza, 39, was arrested for unlawfully carrying concealed weapons following a disturbance call at the Red Roof Inn. Garza was being confrontational with hotel staff, who wanted him removed from the property. Officers located Garza and found brass knuckles in his pocket during a precautionary search for weapons. Garza was also found to have an extraditable warrant for his arrest out of Idaho for fleeing a police officer.

9:18 a.m. A verbal argument over a fire exit door between two tenants at the Red Roof Inn. Parties separated prior to officer arrival.

12:34 p.m. Officers responded to a harassment call at Cashwise Foods, both subjects were gone on arrival. Reporting party did not answer on callback.

2:24 a.m. An intoxicated guest refused to leave an area on Kuchenski Dr. Subject left prior to officer arrival.

2:53 a.m. An anonymous caller believed a friend was driving drunk somewhere in Dickinson. Unable to locate.

9:47 a.m. Two inmates engaged in a fight at the Southwest MultiCounty Correctional Center. A report was forwarded to the Stark County State's Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

4:31 p.m. Intoxicated tenant laying in the hallway of the Heritage Hills apartment complex. He was transported to the hospital by staff.

11 p.m. Several males were engaged in a fist fight outside of Champs Bar. Officers forwarded the report to the Dickinson City Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

1:09 a.m. Report of 11 to 13 gunshots in the vicinity of Southview Trailer Court. Unable to locate any evidence of such.

12:29 p.m. Report of a five year old left in a vehicle for a short period of time in the Walmart parking lot. The parent was located and spoken to.

7:48 p.m. A previously-trespassed individual was reported to be on property at Lucky's Arco Gas Station on Villard Street East. Gone on officer arrival.

5:41 a.m. An 86 year old woman was located deceased near Elm Avenue. No foul play suspected.

7:23 a.m. Near 1st Avenue SW a 74 year old man was located deceased. He was reportedly about to enter hospice. No foul play suspected.

9:07 a.m. Miles Bainter, 53, was cited and released for criminal trespass after violating a prior written warning at the Best Budget Inn.

9:22 a.m. At Villard Commons drug paraphernalia was found in a vacant room and subsequently seized for destruction.

10:03 a.m. A Dakota Community Bank employee reported a counterfeit $100 bill from a business deposit. The bill was seized.

11:58 a.m. A vehicle was keyed while parked in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue East sometime the night before.

12:48 a.m. Officers responded to an area near Hampton Inn & Suites for a call regarding a potential drunk driver, who was unable to be located.

7:01 A dog running at large on South State Avenue was captured and returned to its owner.

12:37 a.m. Police were called to The Spur Bar and Lounge about an intoxicated woman, who was given a ride home by her sober friend.

10:37 a.m. Resident on 3rd Avenue West accused a neighbor of dumping snow in their yard, and an officer mediated the dispute.

11:29 a.m. Police took the report of a stolen Trek yellow mountain bike on 10th Avenue West. The caller believed it was stolen by an estranged friend.

7:15 p.m. Complaint of two snowmobilers riding recklessly in Rocky Butte park. Gone on arrival.

8:53 p.m. Disorderly male at Champ's Bar who left prior to officer arrival.

12:50 a.m. Complaint of loud music from a vehicle at Sierra Commons, which was unable to be located.

1:34 p.m. At Lucky's Arco Gas Station on Villard Street East, a man was written a trespass warning upon request of management.

5:30 p.m. Report of a possible drunk driver on 6th Avenue West, but instead officers found a man with his vehicle stuck in a snowbank and gave him a ride home. No arrests were made.

2:23 a.m. After a hit & run accident, Wayne Kern, 48, was arrested for actual physical control and cited for duty upon striking fixture/property after striking a light pole in the 2500 block of State Avenue.