Police Blotter Feb 23 to March 6

Mar. 8—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Police Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past two weeks, and these are just a few highlights of the incidents that occurred.

1:40 p.m. Report of drug use at KFC in north Dickinson.

11:38 a.m. Following a traffic stop Dickinson man Casey Pladson, 28, was arrested for the misdemeanor charges of Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana — less than 1/2 oz. He also had an outstanding Stark County warrant for Failure to Appear — 24/7 program violation.

7:16 p.m. An unnamed 19 year old man was allegedly sitting in the passenger's seat of a friend's vehicle outside the Medicine Shoppe when he allegedly shot himself in the left calf with a .22 caliber pistol. Forwarded to City Attorney's Office for possible charges.

11:03 p.m. Jhett Knight, 19, of South Dakota, was issued infractions for Possession of Marijuana — 1/2 oz or less and Minor in Consumption.

12:05 a.m. At the salon Affinity on First an individual allegedly committed vandalism by smearing fecal matter on the bathroom wall. Lt. Mike Hanel stated in a March 7 email to The Dickinson Press that charges are being examined by the City Attorney's Office, but did not provide the woman's name.

10:44 p.m. Two juvenile females were issued trespass warnings at Walmart for allegedly being unruly and pushing items off shelves.

12:51 a.m. In the 3400 block of Public Works Blvd an officer was bitten by a black lab while attempting to impound it. The dog was fully vaccinated and the officer sustained minor injuries.

4:10 p.m. Mandan man Robert Haider, 39, was arrested for a Rule 32 probation violation.

12:09 p.m. On Museum Drive West, Dickinson woman Taylor Reap, 19, was served a Stark County warrant for the class C felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to Deliver — Marijuana. She is tentatively scheduled to be arraigned at a preliminary hearing on April 3.

1:04 p.m. Dickinson man Dustin Carlsen, 18, was arrested on a city warrant for Failure to Appear on a reckless driving charge.

1:22 p.m. Report of footsteps in the snow with a pair of binoculars sitting by the window of an apartment building in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue W.

2:36 p.m. A juvenile male at Dickinson Middle School was reported to the state agency CHINS (Children in Need of Services) for vaping violation.

3:24 p.m. A purple iPhone 13 Pro was reported stolen at the Badlands Inn.

4:15 p.m. Dickinson man Armando Rodriguez Cruz, 42, was arrested for class C felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and class B misdemeanor Refusal to Halt. He also had an outstanding Stark County warrant for assault on a police officer, reckless driving and preventing arrest. The

week before

Cruz was issued a trespass warning at the Red Roof Inn.

6 p.m. In the 2600 block of 6th Avenue West a woman reported that a salt bucket was stolen from her front porch. No suspects, no further action.

6:30 p.m. Dickinson woman, 79, was found dead in her apartment from what appeared to be natural causes.

7:06 p.m. In the 200 block of Allen Street a 12 year old female was cited for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief.

8:30 p.m. Report of an 11 year old juvenile in southwest Dickinson refusing to listen to her parents. She was issued a citation for Unruly Juvenile, case forwarded to juvenile court.

10:54 p.m. Dickinson man Alex Ziman, 32, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for Failure to Comply — Child Support.

11:31 p.m. Request to remove an individual who lives at a residence. Reporting party informed of the civil eviction process.

11:33 p.m. A 2002 white Ford Taurus caught fire across the street from Wells Fargo. The interior of the vehicle was a total loss. Police are unsure of what caused the blaze and said the driver fled the scene prior to their arrival.

10:37 a.m. Report of a school bus passing violation. License plate too obscured to properly identify the vehicle. Dispatch attempted various combinations but unable to find a matching vehicle. No action taken.

12:38 p.m. Report of possible drug paraphernalia left in a hotel room by a guest at the Microtel Inn & Suites.

4:22 p.m. In the 2400 block of State Ave N. a juvenile was cited for theft, case forwarded to juvenile court.

5:08 p.m. On Villard St W a man called to report his girlfriend for stealing his phone while he was in jail. Girlfriend stated she does not know where it is. Police investigating whether it was lost or stolen.

11:20 p.m. Two men laying in the road outside Bernie's Esquire appeared to be fighting. Both stated they were just messing around in the snow. No visible injuries.

1:21 a.m. Report of two people fighting outside room 204 at the Best Budget Inn.

1:17 p.m. Report of a truant child at Dickinson High School, case forwarded to CHINS.

3:27 p.m. Road rage incident reported at pick-up loop of Dickinson Middle School. Extra patrol to be provided.

3:39 p.m. Call regarding a man blocking the parking lot at Dollar General in south Dickinson. Later discovered the man needed medical attention and he was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

8:02 p.m. Near Player's Sports Bar & Grill a three-vehicle crash occurred involving a 2017 Toyota Rav4, 2017 Dodge Durango and 2017 Toyota Sienna. Two of the three vehicles sustained significant damage. Dickinson woman Aimee Kostelecky, 60, was arrested for Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

8:28 a.m. In southeast Dickinson, report forwarded to social services regarding the use of controlled substances while caring for an infant.

8:53 a.m. Shooting threat reported at Dickinson High School. At least six school districts across North Dakota received calls threatening shootings that day and police quickly determined the calls to be hoax "swatting" calls.

11:43 a.m. Dickinson man Ryan Quintanilla was issued a citation for Driving Under Revocation. He was then arrested on a Stark County warrant and his probation revoked in a prior case for class A misdemeanor criminal trespass. Quintanilla has two other active misdemeanor charges filed on Feb. 13 for Fleeing a Peace Officer and Preventing Arrest.

1:27 p.m. At the West River Community Center a juvenile was cited for Possession of Marijuana and released to his father.

5:28 p.m. In the 1400 block of 4th Avenue East, a man told police he made a $75 down payment on a printer and planned to pay the other $75 upon receiving it. He stated the seller keeps giving him the runaround by not being at home at the agreed upon time or claiming his phone was stolen. Civil matter.

6:44 p.m. In the 1000 block of Donna Lane, report of a man looking through an apartment window, then running to his vehicle.

7:43 p.m. A man came to the Public Safety Center and told an officer he may have been scammed of $14,000.

7:44 p.m. Stray black cat impounded at shelter, no collar or owner information.

8:54 p.m. A 15 year old juvenile female reported as a runaway. She was located the following day.

1:09 p.m. Dickinson woman Alice Hyke, 49, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for two class A misdemeanor charges which included Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

3:30 p.m. An individual called police to inform them of a felon who said he was coming to retrieve his firearms. Caller also asked what can be done about threatening communications.

4:07 p.m. Ned Christensen, 52, was arrested and charged with class C felony Terrorizing. Court documents obtained by The Press allege Christensen repeatedly pounded on the victim's door and threatened to kill her. He was released from jail several days later and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Christensen is tentatively scheduled for arraignment at an April 24 preliminary hearing.

11:56 p.m. At West Ridge Apartments an intoxicated male was having a loud conversation with his mother regarding finances. The male agreed to go to bed.

12:28 a.m. Dickinson man Tucker Nameniuk, 23, was issued a citation for urinating outside of Army's West Sports Bar.

12:48 a.m. In the 1300 block of Mike Street a possible Lab mix with a black and brown coat was impounded to the animal shelter.

1:50 a.m. In southwest Dickinson a juvenile male requested ambulance service after consuming a THC edible. Case forwarded to social services.

4:21 p.m. In the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West there was a report of a neighbor yelling outside, stating that she will press charges if the reporting party calls the cops on her again. Related to an ongoing dispute between the neighbors. Reporting party wanted to make a matter of record.

9:05 p.m. In the 1400 block of Mike Street, call about upstairs neighbor making loud noises. Made contact with the man, who stated he was watching UFC fights and agreed to turn down the volume.

12:33 a.m. In the 1100 block of Roughrider Blvd, a woman called police to report that she believed her husband was meeting up with a prostitute.

6:22 p.m. In the 700 block of 24th Street West a 31 year old man, whose name has not yet been provided, was found dead.

6:38 a.m. Call from the 1500 block of Mike Street reporting a suspicious knocking on their door and trying to walk away.

3:51 p.m. Report of a man urinating on the vehicle of a bank employee near Bravera Bank.

7:33 p.m. Dickinson man Sulayman Watson-Buffalo, 20, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for the class A misdemeanor charges of Harboring a Runaway Minor and False Reports to Law Enforcement or other Security Officials. The following day Southwest District Court Judge Dan Greenwood sentenced Watson-Buffalo to approximately one year of unsupervised probation and a suspended six month jail sentence.

10:20 p.m. Dickinson man Ernesto Saldana, 23, was arrested for resisting an officer and on a Stark County warrant for violating the 24/7 monitoring program.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. As a policy this report only includes mugshot photos of individuals whose guilt has been admitted or proven in court; or of individuals who are out on bond pending criminal charges that could render them a danger to public safety.