Police Blotter: Jan. 17 to Jan. 23

Jan. 24—These are a few of the calls the Dickinson Police Department responded to from Jan. 17 to the early morning of Jan. 23

Tuesday, Jan. 17

9:30 a.m. A caller at Dickinson State University reported a man pointed a fireman at her in a parking lot. The case was forwarded to the States Attorney for review.

12:05 p.m. A person on Second Avenue Southwest reported their adult son tried to kick their door in. They wanted to report the incident as a matter of record.

2:09 p.m. Police received a welfare check request for children walking on a sidewalk. No additional details were available.

4:19 p.m. A 52-year-old Dickinson man was issued a summons for disorderly conduct — alarming acts. Additional details about the summons were not immediately available.

5:19 p.m. Police responded to a report of a possible counterfeit $20 bill on 15th Street West. It was not a counterfeit, but was an old bill.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

7:30 p.m. A man left the Emergency Room with an IV still in his arm. Officers located the man and found that he had removed the IV. No further action was taken.

8:44 p.m. A caller reported that a DeWalt light was left on their deck at Sixth Avenue Southeast. 11:13 p.m. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man saying "odd" things. No further details were available.

Thursday, Jan 19

9:27 a.m. A resident on Donna Lane reported a contractor was pushing snow into their driveway.

9:36 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Villard Street East. The caller reported they had captured a video of a possible drug deal.

11:11 a.m. A caller reported an assault that occurred on Jan. 17 on Meadows Drive. The report is under investigation.

1:24 p.m. A theft of $45.73 was reported from Dollar General on 23rd Avenue West. No arrests have been made.

3:25 p.m. A hit and run accident was reported at St. Joe's Plaza. No further information was available.

6:39 p.m. An assault was reported on 24th Street West. No Charges were requested.

Friday, Jan. 20

6:35 p.m. A package was reported stolen from an apartment hallway on Roughrider Boulevard. No suspects were named.

Saturday, Jan. 21

1:03 a.m. An intoxicated woman on First Street West was given a ride home.

2:23 a.m. A caller reported a man on Second Street East was yelling for their niece. He was contacted by officers and left the area without incident.

7:41 a.m. Officers removed a person from a gas station on Villard Street East after they had been parked at a pump for five hours.

12:22 p.m. A person was reportedly checking car doors on Fifth Avenue Southeast. Officers were unable to locate the person.

5:58 p.m. Two men were allegedly knocking on doors in the area of Mustang Avenue. They were gone when officers arrived.

6:22 p.m. A caller reported a possibly intoxicated person walking in the middle of the road on 12th Avenue West. The person was gone when officers arrived.

10:08 p.m. A vehicle was broken into on 10th Avenue West. Multiple items were stolen from the vehicle.

Jan. 22

3:36 a.m. Individuals were reportedly running around shining flashlights into vehicles in an undisclosed location. Officers were unable to locate them.

9:31 a.m. A 31-year-old man sustained an accidental gunshot wound to the hand on Fifth Avenue West. He was transported to the hospital and then arrested for possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants. No further information was immediately available.