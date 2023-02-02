Police blotter: Jan. 24 to Jan. 31

Feb. 1—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Police Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past week, and these are just a few highlights of the incidents that occurred.

1:37 a.m. Dickinson man Juan Scott, 27, was issued two citations for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana: 1/2 oz or less.

1:52 a.m. DPD officer assisted Williston Police in a case involving the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Vehicle found on Meadows Dr. Nearby business had requested it be towed.

8 p.m. On State Avenue North a Dickinson man was reported to have stolen an iPad, as well as rims and tires off a work truck after being terminated from his job.

11:40 a.m. On 1st Street South a motorcycle was towed for being in violation of city ordinance. Is eligible for release pending fees to towing company.

1:54 p.m. Purse reported stolen at the Medicine Shoppe, but no crime occurred as the purse was located in the caller's vehicle.

2:47 p.m. Tobacco violation by female Dickinson Middle School student forwarded to ND Child Services.

8:18 p.m. An individual reported that his former spouse created a fake Facebook account that appeared to be him. The man was advised to contact Facebook and file a complaint with them. No further action taken.

8:25 p.m. Neighbors Bar requested that an individual be removed from the bar. Bartender did not wish to have the individual cited for trespass. Individual left in a Lyft. No further action.

11:02 p.m. Dickinson man William Martinez, 30, was arrested for driving under revocation — 4th or subsequent offense in five years, a class A misdemeanor.

12:53 a.m. Dickinson man Bryan Smith was served with a summons for retail theft. According to a court document obtained by The Dickinson Press, Smith allegedly took a bottle of Midnight Moonshine, valued at $24, past the point of sale without paying. Retail theft is a class B misdemeanor that carries a maximum fine of $1,500 and a 30 day jail sentence. Smith's arraignment in Dickinson Municipal Court is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Story continues

11:54 a.m. A man was reportedly scammed out of money when responded to a fraudulent online job posting. The job was presented as a work-from-home position for which he needed to purchase equipment. Lt. Mike Hanel said the victim was sent a check for $2,450, was instructed to send back $225 via Cashapp and $2,075 over Zelle. The original check eventually bounced, and he was out the $2,300.

2:06 p.m. An identified suspect stole $474 worth of merchandise from Menards. Law enforcement's search for the suspect remains ongoing.

3:19 p.m. Belfield woman Jessica L. Anderson, 40, was arrested on a City of Dickinson warrant for driving under revocation.

1:01 a.m. On Meadows Dr. a woman reported seeing a male looking through her bedroom window. The responding officer was unable to find any footprints in the snow. No action was taken.

2:01 p.m. Driver illegally passed a school bus at Roosevelt Elementary while the bus' arm was extended. The vehicle's owner was found and cited for overtaking a school bus.

8:57 p.m. Ethan Robles, 24, was arrested on a warrant for violating his 24/7 pre-trial monitoring program. Robles faces existing charges of class B felony burglary, the class C felonies of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a court document obtained by the Press, on July 27, 2022, Robles allegedly attempted to kick a woman's door down in order to rob her.

10:17 p.m. Dickinson man Chad Uran, 41, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for violating conditions of the 24/7 monitoring program. Uran faces existing charges that include two counts of possession of fentanyl and one count of possession of methamphetamine, all class A misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance in a jail or correctional facility and issuing a no account check. He was being held on no bond at the SWMCC until the Southwest District Court issued a new order specifying the conditions that allowed him to be released on a $3,000 bond.

12:11 a.m. Nicholas Curz was arrested on a warrant for reckless driving.

10:04 a.m. On Dan Drive an officer spoke with a man who had questions about his ex-girlfriend allegedly putting his belongings outside.

5:37 p.m. Mary Gerving, 64, of Dickinson was arrested on an outstanding warrant of failure to appear for the 24/7 program.

8:50 p.m. Officers made contact with residents in an apartment building at 206 Kuchenski Dr. regarding their loud music, which they agreed to turn down. No Further action taken.

5:26 p.m. A man reported that his neighbor threatened to fight him for calling in loud music complaints in the past.

3:34 p.m. Holiday Gas Station reported a gas drive-off, with a $78.97 loss in fuel. Registered owner of the vehicle stated he would be able to return within three days to pay for the gasoline. Information provided to the reporting party, who agreed to follow up if the individual had not paid within that time frame.

3:38 p.m. Report of a woman making threats to a doctor about former coworkers. An officer contacted the woman by phone, but she did not want police assistance and stated that she was not going to harm herself or anyone else. No further action taken.

4:36 p.m. Dickinson man Edward Zweber was arrested on a Stark County warrant for class C felony aggravated assault. Court documents allege that on April 2, 2022, Zweber willfully caused serious bodily injury to a woman by knocking her unconscious and fracturing her jaw during a fight. Zweber remains in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

5:22 p.m. A man reported that an ex stole his iPhone and refuses to return it, and that the ex has had the phone for over a year. The man was informed this is a civil matter. No further action taken.

9:44 p.m. Dickinson man Eric Collins, 26, was arrested on a warrant for the charges of resisting officer and criminal trespass.

9:32 a.m. A 15 year old male was cited for possession of tobacco after allegedly being caught with a vaping device at Dickinson High School.

9:33 a.m. A UHaul truck was reported stolen from Mac's Hardware.

12:35 p.m. Dickinson woman Jessamyn Morton, 44, was served a summons for nuisance, sanitation and rodent harborage.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.