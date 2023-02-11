Police Blotter: Jan 31 to Feb 7

Feb. 10—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Police Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past week, and these are just a few highlights of the incidents that occurred.

12:12 p.m. Angeleono Dorian, 25, of Dickinson, was arrested on a city warrant for Failure to Appear — Criminal Trespass. Two days later Dorian pled guilty in Dickinson Municipal Court. He was sentenced to approximately one year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $500 in fines.

7:53 p.m. Officers responded to a male juvenile in possession of a marijuana vape pen.

10:21 p.m. Dickinson woman Alice Hyke, 49, was arrested by officers for class C felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and class A misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stark County State's Attorney Amanda Engelstad charged her with class A misdemeanor Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and the misdemeanor possession charge.

7:38 a.m. Report of an older woman who could not be understood found near Villard St. W. laying down in the snow.

7:59 a.m. Best Budget Inn staff reported a man sleeping in the hallway and refusing to leave. He was issued a trespass warning and left the property without incident.

10:49 a.m. Vehicle reportedly dropped off at a residence. Officer spoke with Charboneau Service Center, car was dropped off at incorrect address and subsequently retrieved by owner.

10:50 a.m. Gas drive off at The Hub's North Dickinson location. Officer spoke with the vehicle owner who stated she would contact The Hub and make the payment.

2:18 p.m. A 17 year-old male was cited for Possession of Tobacco, second offense after he was caught with a vaping device by Dickinson High School staff.

4:25 p.m. Report of a 10 year-old receiving strange texts from a random number.

7:21 p.m. Officers responded to the call at Patterson Heights Apartments of one tenant's dog biting someone else's dog.

8:40 p.m. Call regarding a fight between two women at the Southside Saloon.

9:30 p.m. Juveniles were caught drifting through the parking lot at Northwest Tire's North Dickinson location. The teens were told to go home for the night. No further action was taken.

10:31 p.m. Dickinson man Jesus Torres, 20, was arrested for criminal trespass.

11:14 p.m. Dickinson woman Nicole Freels, 31, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for two counts of class A misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance.

2:16 a.m. Report of a suspicious male at Paragon Bowling Alley. Officer gave him a ride home.

8:53 a.m. Woman reported harassment from a man she sold a cellphone to via Facebook. Officers attempted to contact him.

11:28 a.m. Woman came to the Public Safety Center and reported that her ex-husband was creating fraudulent website accounts to gain access to her credit information. Matter of record report.

2:14 p.m. Report of an individual stealing $2,000 worth of products from Walmart.

2:49 p.m. Report of a black male displaying his genitals to a female at the Sierra Ridge apartment complex.

2:52 p.m. Police assisted the Roughrider North Human Service Zone by photographing a child's injuries.

3:37 p.m. A woman reportedly left her elderly mother at Bank of the West on Villard St. after an argument about finances.

5:53 p.m. Suspected theft of Bic lighter on Enterprise Ave, $5 loss.

8:10 p.m. Dickinson man Ryan Hoff, 55, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for a violation of the 24/7 monitoring program. Hoff currently faces two class C felony meth related drug charges and one felony charge for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a felon. In 2019 Hoff pleaded guilty to two class C felony counts of Prohibited Possession of a Firearm. For that he was sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and a three year suspended prison sentence. In 2014 he also received a suspended prison sentence in Stark County for the class C felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and aggravated assault.

8:17 p.m. Dickinson man Salvador Gonzales, 28, was arrested on a Dunn County warrant for Probation Violation.

10:18 p.m. Dickinson man Michael Cox, 31, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for the class A misdemeanor forgery charge of Issuing a No Account Check.

8:51 a.m. Dickinson man Dylan Lynch, 32, arrested on a Stark County warrant for failure to comply with court orders relating to a misdemeanor simple assault charge.

9:15 a.m. On Villard St. W. Dickinson man Matthew Perez, 25, served a criminal summons for Discharging a Firearm in City Limits.

11:10 a.m. Kathleen Wright, 54, of Dickinson, was arrested on a city warrant for failure to comply relating to charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, criminal mischief and driving under suspension.

3:09 p.m. Dickinson man Hunter Champagne, 26 arrested on a Stark County warrant for probation revocation — Poss. of Controlled Substance and Poss. of Paraphernalia.

9:13 p.m. Dickinson man Stephen Ngunjiri, 38, was arrested for class C felony Criminal Trespass.

9:53 p.m. Dickinson man Dustin Yates, 33, was arrested on a Dickinson Municipal warrant for failure to appear regarding a shoplifting charge.

9:35 a.m. Near State Ave. N. a 12 year-old boy cited for menacing.

10:22 a.m. Report of a woman unable to use her cell phone, believing it was hacked. She restarted the device and was able to use it again. Officer advised the woman to contact her bank.

11:53 a.m. On Kuchenski Dr, Dickinson residents Donald Sortor, 31, and Heather Sortor, 42, were each served summons for public nuisance.

12:52 p.m. John Wilson, 47, of Dickinson, was issued a trespass warning.

3:31 p.m. Report of a fight between juveniles at the West River Community Center.

4:19 p.m. Georgia woman Shanice Curry, 37, and Dickinson man Charles Williams, 61, were both arrested for class B misdemeanor Simple Assault.

10:06 p.m. Near 7th Ave. W. report of a fight outside between two males. Incident forwarded to City Attorney Christina Wenko's office for consideration of charges.

12:37 a.m. Physical fight reported at Army's West Sports. Incident forwarded to CAO for consideration of charges.

1:55 a.m. Dickinson man Ryan Hoff, 55, arrested again, this time for fleeing a peace officer. He was also cited for driving under suspension.

4:24 a.m. Officers dispatched to southwest Dickinson where a juvenile female was having difficulty breathing and ultimately stopped breathing. She was transported to the CHI St. Alexius emergency room. The matter was investigated.

12:57 p.m. Dickison man Jacob Stedman, 32, was arrested for class C felony Aggravated Assault.

2:26 p.m. Report of children climbing onto roofs from snowbanks. Children were told to stop. No further action.

8:38 p.m. Report of a glowing orb west of the 2500 block of 4th St. W. The orb was discovered to be an oil pad gas flare.

10:25 p.m. Manning, N.D. woman Gloria Frost, 64, was arrested on two class C felony methamphetamine charges, one class C felony for Fleeing a Peace Officer — Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury and a class B misdemeanor for Resisting Officer.

3:03 a.m. Dickison woman Amanda Egemo, 29, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for a 24/7 monitoring program violation. A canine sniff of her vehicle was conducted and a small bag of white residue was seized. The item was processed into evidence for destruction. No charges were issued for said item. Egemo was transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center without incident.

9:32 a.m. Four children were removed from a home after a toddler overdosed.

11:33 a.m. Dickinson woman Tanya Schneider was arrested on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. These included a Dickinson Municipal warrant for disorderly conduct, a Ward County warrant for Probation Revocation and a Dunn County warrant for failure to pay on previous charges of Poss. of Controlled Substance.

1:15 p.m. Simonson's North Dickinson store reported a gas drive-off from the previous day. Officers contacted the female driver, who called and paid for the fuel.

3:25 p.m. Feliciano Duarte Guillen, 68, of Dickinson, was arrested for refusal to submit to a chemical test with a minor present. Guillen was transported to the SWMCC.

10:08 a.m. Juvenile male was reportedly punching holes in the walls of his mother's apartment. Officers arrived and the father agreed to take him. No further action.

10:59 a.m. Dickinson man Luis Ambrocio Bautista, 37, was arrested for class B felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bautista also faces a class C felony charge issued Jan. 18 for possession of stolen property.

3:14 p.m. Theft of a product was reported at a beauty salon on State Ave N. The matter remains under investigation.

9:11 p.m. Complaint of loud music at a Mallard Heights apartment. Upon contact the individuals agreed to reduce the volume.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.