Police Blotter: March 16 to March 29

Apr. 1—Unless otherwise noted, all individuals named are Dickinson residents.

DICKINSON— The Dickinson Police Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past two weeks, and these are just a few highlights of calls and incidents that occurred.

11:09 a.m. A 16 year-old male was cited for Possession of Tobacco — Second Offense after he was caught with a vaping device by Dickinson High School officials. A 15 year-old male was issued the same citation but for his first offense.

11:10 a.m. A 64 year-old man was cited for failure to yield near Dickinson High School after a complaint was lodged against his behavior.

1:46 p.m. DHS student transported to his home after being ejected on an out of school suspension.

4:54 p.m. Woman called to ask about options for returning belongings to a family member while avoiding a belligerent altercation. She was informed that she could request an officer standby, and said she would do so the following day.

6:55 p.m. Officer conducted a traffic stop on Michael Devenberg, 37, who was arrested on seven unrelated warrants. These included Dickinson Municipal warrants for failure to appear on the misdemeanor charges of Criminal Attempt, Driving Under Suspension and Criminal Mischief; a McKenzie County warrant for Driving Under Revocation; as well as three Stark County warrants for revocation of probation on charges of misdemeanor Possession of Methamphetamine, class C felony Criminal Mischief and class C felony Aggravated Assault.

Court documents obtained by The Dickinson Press show the felony assault charge, to which Devenberg pled guilty, stems from a 2015 incident in which he allegedly struck and choked the victim, banged their head against a wall, threw them down a flight of stairs — knocking them unconscious, fracturing the sacrum and leaving the left eye swollen shut. For this crime Southwest District Judge William Herauf sentenced Devenberg to three years supervised probation and a two year suspended jail sentence. The felony Criminal Mischief charge stems from a July 2020 incident in which Devenberg was detained at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center and allegedly kicked the door to his cell, causing damages to the lock in excess of $2,000. In that case, also presided over by Judge Herauf, Devenberg is tentatively scheduled to appear for a felony jury trial on May 10.

Story continues

7:00 p.m. On Meadows Drive, Ethan A. Robles, 25, arrested on a Stark County warrant for revocation of probation: 24-7 program. The original charges in this case were class C felonies: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Robles pled guilty to these crimes on Feb. 7. Judge Rhonda Ehlis sentenced him to one year in a 24-7 drug patch program, three years unsupervised probation and a five year suspended jail sentence.

7:13 p.m. In the 900 block of 22nd Ave E. Maccoy Freeman, 23, arrested on a Stark County warrant for Driving Under Revocation — Alcohol Related, 4th or subsequent offense in 5 years.

8:46 p.m. Katie Griffin, 31, arrested on a Stark County warrant for failure to comply with the terms of her probation after she pled guilty to misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in November 2022.

8:58 p.m. Tony T. Nordahl, 41, arrested for the misdemeanors Disorderly Conduct — Alarming Acts and Criminal Mischief.

11:24 p.m. In the 800 block of Southview Ave, a woman reported a male was pointing a gun across the road as she drove by. Officers determined the claim to be unfounded as the man was merely sweeping his porch and the area was dark.

1:58 a.m. A summons was issued to Abby Wandler, 25, for misdemeanor Retail Theft. Wandler failed to appear in Dickinson Municipal Court on March 23 and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

6:00 a.m. Camper trailer reported stolen in 800 block of 4th Ave W.

10:44 a.m. Report of Dickinson Middle School student claiming she had a knife in her boot.

10:45 a.m. Theft reported in Dickinson Middle School locker room.

11:55 a.m. Burglary reported to have occurred in the 900 block of Prairie Court Drive while the resident was out of town.

12:31 p.m. Ethan A. Robles, 25, issued a summons for Refusing to Halt.

12:39 p.m. New Hradec woman Shannon M. Svihl, 52, issued a summons for misdemeanor Theft of Property. Court documents obtained by The Press allege that Svihl stole items in the amount of $261 while working as a gas station employee at Cenex on Villard St. Fellow employees Kari J. Svihl, 56, also of New Hradec, Dickinson woman Kimberly J. Spurgeon, 50 and Jessica F. Mayer, 32, were issued summons for the same charge of allegedly stealing a combined $484 worth of merchandise. Sterling Mayer, 28, was also issued a summons for the same misdemeanor, having allegedly stolen $29 worth of items.

2:00 p.m. Scott Johnson, 39, arrested for the class C felony charges Theft of Lost, Mislaid Property Valued Over $1,000 and Tampering with Informant(s) in Criminal Investigation.

2:02 p.m. Julie Handland, 32, and Brian Tappe, 52, were arrested at Sierra Ridge Apartments for misdemeanor Inhalation of Vapors.

6:48 p.m. Reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which was later recovered near Steele, N.D. Victim retrieved their vehicle but no longer wished to press charges.

12:44 a.m. In southeast Dickinson, request for a welfare check on a man who reportedly took five Xanax pills.

12:53 a.m. Jayden Schmidt, 27, cited for Driving Under Revocation.

1:11 a.m. Darren Campbell, 31, arrested for class C felony Aggravated Assault.

1:13 a.m. Officers responded to a fight at Army's West Sports Bar.

1:35 a.m. Report of two disorderly males attempting to start a fight near the Bakken Lodge.

7:03 a.m. Possible explosion reported in 900 block of 3rd Ave W.

2:02 p.m. Brian Anaya, 22, arrested for misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance — Cocaine.

4:17 p.m. Walmart requested that Mandaree, N.D. man Glenn McKenzie, 57, who was asking customers for a ride, be removed from the property but management did not want him trespassed. Upon officer arrival McKenzie was arrested on a Montana warrant for DUI — $50,000 bond.

5:46 p.m. Crystal Nicholas, 42, served a summons for misdemeanor Retail Theft in the 1000 block of Villard St W.

6:35 p.m. Report of tumultuous fight involving juveniles in the 600 block of 27th St W.

9:36 p.m. Ceasar Collins, 32, cited for Driving Under Revocation.

7:24 p.m. Loud noise complaint in 1000 block of Enterprise Ave. Resident stated he was not making noise, that a neighbor does not like him and is attempting to get him kicked out. No action taken.

8:49 p.m. Marissa Hidalgo, 23, arrested on a Morton County warrant for Driving While Suspended or Revoked — 4th offense.

1:00 p.m. James Just, 18, cited for Driving Under Revocation.

1:49 p.m. Report of two males in an apartment they were allegedly not allowed to be in, 500 block of 1st St E. Officer spoke with renter who is currently in jail and stated both men are permitted in the apartment. Apartment manager told she must follow procedures specified by rental agreement in order to remove the men.

2:33 p.m. Juvenile male cited for disorderly conduct at Dickinson Middle School.

2:44 p.m. Near the intersection of 21st St W and 10th Ave W, report of a man clearing sidewalks with his Bobcat. He struck a stop sign, knocked it over and left the scene but was later located. In an email to The Press, Lt. Mike Hanel stated the man was not charged or cited because it was an accident and he purportedly didn't know it happened.

3:13 p.m. Crash between a city grater and a parked vehicle near intersection of Belmont St and 6th Ave E. No injuries or tows.

3:54 p.m. Joshua Flynn, 38, issued a criminal trespass warning at KFC.

11:28 p.m. Jack Dotson, 39, arrested on a city warrant for the misdemeanors Possession of Stolen Property and Preventing Arrest.

2:02 a.m. Reann Yellow Wolf, 26, and Rozene Yellow Wolf, 24, both of Rapid City, SD, were arrested for misdemeanor Simple Assault.

10:05 a.m. Conducted a canine sniff of Jefferson Elementary at the request of staff. No alerts and no finds.

11:05 a.m. Losses in the amount of $1,951 on Don Julio tequila reported at House of Booze liquor store. Hanel said it appears to be part of a trend of individuals traveling across the area stealing high-end liquor and likely selling it for a profit. Dickinson PD is working with other law enforcement partners to locate and arrest the suspects, who are no longer believed to be in the area.

3:07 p.m. Juvenile male at Berg Elementary issued a citation for disorderly conduct after a physical altercation.

12:26 a.m. Luis Bautista, 37, arrested on a Dunn County warrant for failure to appear. Bautista also tentatively faces a July 12 jury trial for a Stark County class B felony charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver.

8:28 a.m. Scam reported in southeast Dickinson. Victim reportedly purchased two Target gift cards for $500 each and provided the gift card numbers to a man over the phone.

1:03 p.m. Amazon packages valued at $349 reported stolen in the 2800 block of 5th Ave W. Since 2021 the department has sought to mitigate this problem through promotion of the

Neighbors

smartphone application, which can be used in conjunction with Ring Doorbell devices.

2:54 p.m. Bike reported stolen in the 100 block of 9th Ave W.

4:05 p.m. Jesus Cantu, 44, arrested for Tumultuous Conduct/Fighting.

6:46 p.m. Ernesto Saldana, 24, arrested for misdemeanor Criminal Trespass. He failed to appear at his arraignment in Dickinson Municipal Court on March 30, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

11:02 p.m. Alice Hyke, 49, arrested on a Stark County warrant for failure to comply with the 24-7 drug monitoring program.

12:32 a.m. A man called dispatch but refused to tell them if he needed emergency assistance. The man was reportedly rude, speaking over dispatchers and officers who were attempting to ascertain what he needed.

4:58 a.m. Noise complaint in the 1000 block of Enterprise Ave. Upon arrival individual was experiencing severe back pain and screaming in anguish. He was informed EMS could take him to a doctor but refused all medical attention.

1:25 p.m. A 2007 black Audi A4 reported stolen at Sierra Ridge Apartments. Entered into NCIC database as stolen.

3:33 p.m. Disabled vehicle leaking large quantity of fluid onto roadway overpass at exit 59. Dickinson Fire Dept was called to clean it up.

4:03 p.m. On 2nd St E, a woman thought an unknown male was sleeping under a bench in her bedroom. Upon arrival no one was inside her apartment.

6:13 p.m. A pair of $200 Apple Airpods reported stolen from Dickinson High School.

9:45 p.m. In the 400 block of Villard St W. Shannon Stenhoff, 38, arrested for class C felony Possession of Methamphetamine.

11:35 a.m. Theft reported at Runnings.

11:36 a.m. Individual came to the Public Safety Center and reported online harassment, and was advised to block the person messaging him.

12:25 p.m. Intoxicated male walking in middle of road in the 300 block of 15th St W. Officers spoke with the man, who subsequently moved to the sidewalk.

1:21 p.m. At Family Fare on Roughrider Blvd a man lost his wallet, which was located by an employee and returned to its owner.

1:38 p.m. Phone reported stolen from Dickinson High School and tracked to Applebee's. The device was recovered and returned to the owner. Reporting party did not wish to press charges.

1:48 p.m. On 5th St SE, a prescription narcotic was reported lost or stolen in the mail.

2:51 p.m. In the 600 block of 12th St W. Joshua Flynn, 38, arrested for misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.

4:08 p.m. Spoke with a man regarding possible identity theft based in a different state. He was advised to file a report on the ND Attorney General's

website.

7:54 p.m. Devyn Forte, a 32 year-old male, arrested for the two class C felony charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: Drugs other than Marijuana and Ingesting a Controlled Substance, as well as misdemeanor Possession of Schedule I, II and III drugs.

11:57 p.m. Individual wanted to speak with an officer regarding disturbing pictures sent to him. The man subsequently became disgruntled and hung up the phone.

1:41 a.m. An individual was brought into the PSC regarding a recent overdose.

8:33 a.m. PD assisted the Sheriff's Dept in searching for a missing handicapped adult male in Lefor, N.D. The man was located by deputies.

9:20 a.m. Non-reportable accident in the 2400 block of 3rd Ave W. Reporting party had prior damage to her rusted bumper and a deceased bird in the grill.

10:30 a.m. A female manager at Wendy's reported that a fellow manager was following her around the store, she locked herself in the office.

12:34 p.m. A woman provided officers with illegal THC products for destruction. She believes they belonged to her grandson who is on probation.

5:34 p.m. Report of two intoxicated individuals at the WRCC. Gone on arrival.

8:36 p.m. Parent requested information on resources for her handling her troubled teenager. She was advised to consider various counseling services, Badlands Human Services, Community Action or reaching out to Dickinson's school resource officers.

10:22 p.m. Spur Bar staff confiscated a fake ID from a minor who fled the scene and could not be located. ID card placed in evidence.

11:37 p.m. A 15 year-old male was cited for False Information to Law Enforcement and Possession of Tobacco Products.

3:05 a.m. In the 1000 block of Enterprise Ave, a woman reported that her neighbor was yelling inappropriate things at her though their shared wall. Officer attempted to speak with the male but he refused to come to the door.

4:32 p.m. Man called to report his ice house missing but was not on scene where he said he would be and would not answer his phone so no contact was made.

7:31 p.m. Odor of marijuana reported at apartment complex in 2500 block of 4th St. W. Officer unable to locate.

7:41 p.m. In the 1000 block of Enterprise Ave, a man reported his ice scraper stolen after he reportedly hid it near the propane tanks at a local gas station.

5:32 a.m.

Jason Jones,

36, found deceased at his residence. Hanel said the death was likely caused by a medical issue.

7:54 a.m. Bag with drug paraphernalia found near ATM at Big Sky Shopping Center. Items logged into evidence for destruction.

11:57 a.m. Illegal entry attempted on units of Econo Storage.

11:58 a.m. "Drugs in the Community" discussion with DSU nursing students.

12:44 p.m. Kristina Big Crow, 32, cited for animal running at large, $50 fine.

12:51 p.m.

Derek Decker,

39, and Makayla Jevne, 26, were issued trespass warnings at the Astoria Hotel.

2:32 p.m. Agency assist with Social Services at CHI St. Alexius Hospital on homicidal male who left on a 24 hour hold.

3:30 p.m. Caller reported a family member who walks around town intoxicated. Caller referred to involuntary committal process for possible detox. No further action.

5:28 p.m. Richard Mitchell, 78, found deceased in his residence from what appeared to be natural causes.

6:59 p.m. Two vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot.

8:36 p.m. Property theft of items valued at $216 reported at Walmart. Hanel stated a suspect has been identified and the matter remains under investigation.

8:59 p.m. Man reported being contacted by someone on Tinder, who he later propositioned for sex. The female stated a price and gave an address. The male was outside the house but had second thoughts, believing it may be a prostitution sting. He wanted to report the situation to police. He was advised to block the woman's Tinder account.

8:45 a.m. Jarika Studway, 32, arrested on a Berthold warrant for failure to pay fines.

6:27 p.m. Report of shots fired near an apartment complex in the 1500 block of 10th Ave W.

3:34 a.m. Richardton man Michael Fournier, 54, arrested for Driving Under Revocation and failure to pay fines.

8:18 a.m. Parents came to PSC to speak with an officer about their daughter being bullied. Case forwarded to SRO.

8:56 a.m. Report of an unresponsive man found inside the garage where he was working. Case forwarded to Criminal Investigation Division.

11:16 a.m. Chad Uran, 41, arrested on a Stark County warrant for class C felony Theft of Property.

5:46 p.m. Bowman man Anthony Breen, 38, arrested for misdemeanor Theft of Property after allegedly opening and drinking unpurchased liquor bottles then attempting to leave Ponderosa Liquor.

11:23 p.m. An individual requested an officer give him a ticket as part of a practical joke. He was informed the Dickinson Police cannot issue him a ticket if no crime has been committed.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. As a policy this report only includes mugshot photos of criminals whose guilt has been admitted or proven in court; or of individuals who are out on bond with pending criminal charges that could render them a danger to public safety.