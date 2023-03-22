Police blotter for March 20

Mar. 21—Crimes

State Police

—A 2011 gray Toyota Camry, Pennsylvania license plate LTA-0481, was taken from a Linesville woman's home on Mill Street in the borough at 12:56 a.m. Saturday. The suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and left the scene in it. The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with facial hair, wearing a light-colored snapback baseball cap, light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black skinny jeans, light-colored Nike shoes and had a white and black drawstring bag. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville at (814) 332-6911.

—Three fraudulent checks totaling $26,293 were drawn on a Troy Township-area business' account. The fraudulent checks were reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Meadville Area

Magisterial District Judge

—Mignon Valerie Stearns, 42, of 294 Randolph St., Meadville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was bound over to trial on three counts each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of criminal use of a communication device. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges for an incidents Jan. 12, 2022. Stearns remains free on $30,000 bond.