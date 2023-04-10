Police Blotter: March 30 to April 6

Apr. 10—Unless otherwise noted, all individuals named are Dickinson residents.

DICKINSON— The Dickinson Police Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past week, and these are just a few highlights of incidents that occurred.

12:26 p.m. Illinois man Brandon Mounts, 28, was arrested for misdemeanor Reckless Driving.

3:27 p.m. Individual asked to speak with an officer and surrendered drug paraphernalia to police custody.

7:20 p.m. A father requested that an officer speak to his daughter about stealing from him.

8:19 p.m. Bowman man Anthony Breen, 38, arrested for misdemeanor Criminal Mischief and was reportedly intoxicated at the time of his arrest. As previously reported, he was also arrested the day before for misdemeanor Theft of Property after allegedly opening and drinking unpurchased liquor bottles then attempting to leave Ponderosa.

11:31 p.m. Request to remove intoxicated female from Roosevelt Grand Dakota Hotel.

11:32 p.m. Police responded to Bab Drive regarding a male threatening another individual with a firearm. The reporting party declined to press charges and the suspect was not located.

2:03 a.m. A counterfeit $20 bill was passed onto law enforcement and entered into evidence for destruction.

2:58 a.m. Loud noise complaint from an apartment in the 1000 block of Enterprise Ave. Officers contacted the individual in question, who agreed to keep noise to a minimum.

11:15 a.m. Report of a drive off at Holiday Gas Station for $94. Individual was contacted and paid for their gas. No further action.

1:22 p.m. Man located a firearm in his residence that he'd reported stolen two years ago. Firearm subsequently removed from NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database as stolen.

3:50 p.m. Report of a family member stealing a TV in the 800 block of Bab Dr.

4:26 p.m. Ernesto Saldana, 24, arrested for misdemeanor Preventing Arrest, and on Dickinson municipal warrant for Criminal Mischief.

8:53 p.m. Shawn Sullivan, 41, arrested for the misdemeanor charges Physical Obstruction of a Government Function, Preventing Arrest and the infraction Possession of Marijuana ( 1/2 oz or less).

Story continues

10:38 p.m. Stanton Schlecht, 37, cited for misdemeanor Criminal Mischief. He pleaded guilty in Dickinson Municipal Court on April 5. Judge Robert Keogh sentenced him to six months unsupervised probation and 15 day suspended jail sentence.

1:27 a.m. Anna Kudt, 22, issued a citation for Possession of Marijuana ( 1/2 oz or less).

5:29 a.m. Request by Microtel Inn and Suites to remove an intoxicated individual who was not a hotel guest.

12:35 p.m. Naomi Martin, 42, arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to comply with the infraction Possession of Marijuana ( 1/2 oz or less).

4:15 p.m. Individual called regarding a child custody dispute and was advised to speak with a civil attorney.

5:38 p.m. Report of vandalism at a residence in the 500 block of 3rd Ave SE.

5:48 p.m. Hit and run accident reported in the 4400 block of 12th St W.

6:25 p.m. Maccoy Freeman, 23, arrested on a Barnes County warrant for Driving Under Revocation.

12:08 a.m. Request for the removal of an intoxicated man from Neighbor's Bar. He was given a ride home without incident.

1:03 a.m. Man laying outside the Spur Bar after close. He was given a ride home without incident.

3:26 a.m. Assault reported between two males who are friends. Reporting party unsure if he wished to press charges.

6:17 p.m. Report of juvenile refusing to walk home with his mother, but complied without incident once an officer showed up.

6:51 p.m. Jade Janke, 35, arrested for misdemeanor Simple Assault.

7:30 p.m. Two bicycles reported stolen from a backyard in the 900 block of Park Ave.

10:26 p.m. Williston woman Brooklyn Heaton, 21, arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to appear and failure to comply with the infraction Possession of Marijuana ( 1/2 oz or less). She also had a Williams County warrant for Violation of a Disorderly Conduct Restraining Order.

8:35 a.m. Individual came to Public Safety Center and spoke with officers about other people following him around town. Matter of record.

8:52 a.m. Vandalism reported in the 200 block of A Street.

12:29 p.m. Dave Fils-Aime, 23, arrested on a Dunn County warrant for Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Marijuana ( 1/2 oz or less) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

1:25 p.m. Report of an employee at KFC/A&W yelling at a customer. Customer wished to remain anonymous and did not want any police action.

4:28 p.m. Eric Collins, 26, arrested for probation revocation on two felony meth related charges and one felony for Simple Assault on a Peace Officer.

4:59 p.m. Jesus Torres, 20, arrested for misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.

5:33 p.m. Julie Handlan, 33, arrested on a Stark County warrant for failure to appear on the misdemeanor charge Inhalation of Vapors.

12:53 a.m. Quentin Lutz, 31, arrested for the misdemeanors Possession of a Controlled Substance — Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Meth Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Oil, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Driving Under Revocation.

10:37 a.m. Counterfeit bill discovered at Dakota Community Bank.

12:00 p.m. Luis A. Bautista, 37, arrested on Stark County warrant for misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additionally, Bautista faces existing charges of class C felony Possession of Stolen Property, class B felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and misdemeanor Carrying Concealed Firearm or Weapon. Court documents obtained by The Dickinson Press show the stolen property charge stems from Bautista's alleged possession of a stolen credit card.

1:34 p.m. Hebron man Urijah Gomez, 45, arrested on a Stark County warrant for class C felony Criminal Trespass for allegedly entering a trailer-home that did not belong to him.

2:55 p.m. Angela McCluskey, 42, issued a citation for Shoplifting.

6:14 p.m. Officers received a call from the 2500 block of Dakota Blvd about a female giving Oxycodone to her neighbor's daughter.

7:11 p.m. Chad D. Uran, 41, cited for misdemeanor Criminal Trespass at Dollar General on 23rd Ave W. Uran faces existing charges of class B felony Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Jail/Correctional Facility, class C felony Theft of Property and several misdemeanors. Court documents pertaining to his theft charge allege that Uran stole merchandise valued in excess of $1,000 from Runnings retail store. Regarding the controlled substance charge, the state alleges that he was found to be in possession of six fentanyl pills while detained at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center. In February 2022 he allegedly violated the terms of his probation by failing to comply with the 24/7 drug patch program.

10:26 p.m. Ethan Jamgochian, 21, arrested for misdemeanor Simple Assault.

8:31 a.m. Request to have an ex-employee trespassed from both Lucky's Gas Station locations.

11:45 a.m. Killdeer man Jason L. Sanchez, 26, arrested at Lucky's Liquor East for misdemeanor Shoplifting — 1st Offense.

11:59 a.m. In the 100 block of 12th St E, officers received a call about suspicious female dumping crackers on a man's van.

12:02 p.m. Individual called with questions about selling a firearm, and was directed to reference the North Dakota Attorney General's

website

for guidance on such matters.

12:17 p.m. Nicholas Cruz, 26, arrested on a West Fargo warrant for failure to appear — Fictitious Plates.

2:05 p.m. Possible theft from a vehicle outside Holiday Inn.

5:36 p.m. Spoke with an individual in the 300 block of 2nd Ave W regarding a potentially aggressive dog.

8:09 p.m. Report of an intoxicated man refusing to leave a business at St. Joe's Plaza. He was issued a trespass warning.

8:41 p.m. Black and white male husky returned to its owner.

9:17 p.m. Spoke with an individual regarding his identity being stolen and illegitimate charges on his debit card.

10:26 p.m. Cyrus Copas, 21, and Dusty Begin, 27, arrested for misdemeanor Simple Assault.

10:59 a.m. Loud music noise complaint about a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of 6th Ave SE. Upon arrival there was no car playing music.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. As a policy this report only includes mugshot photos of criminals whose guilt has been admitted or proven in court; or of individuals who are out on bond with pending criminal charges that could render them a danger to public safety.