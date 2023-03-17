Police Blotter: March 7 - March 15

Mar. 17—Unless otherwise noted, all individuals named are Dickinson residents.

DICKINSON— The Dickinson Police Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past two weeks, and these are just a few highlights of the incidents that occurred.

9:43 a.m. A Georgia woman requested that items she left at a local hotel be shipped back to her. Police advised her they do not mail items.

10:29 a.m. In the 2600 block of Fairway St, a garbage truck struck a parked vehicle.

11:24 a.m. Heather Valcik, 33, was arrested for Simple Assault and Preventing arrest, both misdemeanors. She also had a city warrant for another misdemeanor, Failure to Appear — Disorderly Conduct.

1:48 p.m. Report of a truant child. The child's mother is working with Dickinson Public Schools Central Administration Office to obtain homeschooling services.

5:29 p.m. Individual called to speak with a shift commander about officers following him around town.

5:56 p.m. In southeast Dickinson, report of an unruly juvenile kicking his mother.

11:39 p.m. James Just, 18, was arrested on Stark County warrant for Consumption or Possession of Alcohol by a person under 21 — 2nd or subsequent offense. He also had a city warrant for Failure to Appear — Driving Under Revocation.

9:09 a.m. Crash between a Ford Focus and a Mazda CX3 in the Dickinson High School parking lot. No injuries. Both vehicles towed due to disabling damage. One motorist cited for care required (failing to drive in a careful and prudent manner).

10:32 a.m. Trespassing order requested by staff at Oasis Inn. Management advised to follow eviction process as guest is a long-term stay resident.

4:45 p.m. In southwest Dickinson, Stark County Social Services requested assistance in contacting parents of a juvenile who was not picked up from school. Officers were unable to reach a guardian.

7:29 p.m. Report of a male who got off a bus at Tiger Discount truck stop with no money and no place to stay. He was transported to Badlands Hotel and received a room for the night.

7:53 p.m. At an apartment complex in the 1100 block of 23rd St W, officer responded to reported scent of marijuana. Walked through the complex and was only able to smell cooking grease and potpourri. No action taken.

9:14 p.m. Lisa Polden, 36, was cited for Driving Under Revocation.

11:27 p.m. In the 3800 block of 12th Ave W, report of a stolen vehicle, which was later found to have been towed by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

9:26 a.m. Dickinson High School report of one student saying bad things about another online. Students referred to school counselors for mediation.

10:11 a.m. Woman reported her debit card lost at Walmart, with three fraudulent charges on the card. No suspects.

1:59 p.m. Spoke with Dickinson Middle School student about the consequences of disruptive behavior.

1:59 p.m. Report of female juvenile having unwanted and inappropriate contact with other juvenile females at the West River Community Center.

2:54 p.m. Michael Cox, 31, cited for Shoplifting and Criminal Trespass.

3:07 p.m. In the 200th block of 26th St W, report of a suicide not left on a vehicle. Unclear who left the note.

3:34 p.m. Erin Wolf, 22, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for class C felony Child Neglect. She is tentatively scheduled to be arraigned at a preliminary hearing on April 10.

6:30 p.m. Report of three unknown males pointing guns at the reporting party in the 1000 block of 4th Ave W.

6:65 p.m. Report of a woman walking on the side of the road on State Avenue. Sidewalk was not plowed so she had to walk on street.

7:03 p.m. Pedro Castanon Sanchez, 42, arrested on a city warrant for Failure to Appear — Driving Under Suspension.

9:14 p.m. Woman called with questions about child custody. Was advised custody issues are a civil matter and that she would have to go through the courts.

4:15 a.m. Report of a suspicious male near 21st St W and Prairie Oak Dr riding a bicycle while carrying a small bat.

11:37 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovered in Spearfish, S.D.

3:16 p.m. David Hippe, 35, arrested for Disorderly Conduct at the CHI St. Alexius Emergency Room.

4:01 p.m. Spoke to a male student at Dickinson Middle School about sending inappropriate photos to a female student.

11:07 p.m. Report of a runaway juvenile in southeast Dickinson. Juvenile's location was discovered. Due to harsh weather the juvenile remained at a friend's house for the evening.

9:41 a.m. Individual had questions about an ex-boyfriend and his harassing behavior via text messages. Referred to Stark County State's Attorney for a no-contact order.

10:48 a.m. Reported theft of a Door Dash order on 12th St W, caller did not wish to pursue prosecution.

4:10 p.m. Best Budget Inn requested a man be removed from the premises. He was removed and issued a criminal trespass warning, which he violated by returning. Joshua Flynn, 38, was arrested and charged with class B misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.

7:17 p.m. Kevin Singer, 31, was served a Morton County warrant for four counts of class C felony Burglary, one class C felony for Theft of Property and four theft related misdemeanors. Singer was already in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center. Court documents obtained by The Dickinson Press allege that between April 19-25, 2022, Singer and two co-defendants illegally entered multiple storage units in Mandan. On Dec. 19, 2022, Singer was

arrested

for Retail Theft at Menards in Dickinson; he pleaded guilty to that charge and Dickinson Municipal Court Judge Robert Keogh sentenced him to one year of unsupervised probation with a five day suspended jail sentence.

9:59 p.m. The Spur Bar reported that a group of six males were attempting to start fights. Upon arrival officers were told the males left and never became physical.

12:36 a.m. In the 600 block of 12th St W, Apelu Fui, 24, of Anchorage, AK, was arrested for Simple Assault. Matthew Simei, 29, of Honolulu, HI, was arrested for Simple Assault and Refusing to Halt.

3:28 a.m. Daniel Weber, 34, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Officer and Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance.

8:58 a.m. One vehicle accident at Sierra Ridge Apartments in which a garage door was hit. The driver was issued a citation for Duty on Striking Fixture/Property. No injuries or tows.

11:24 p.m. Jesus Torres, 20, was arrested on a city warrant for Failure to Appear — Criminal Trespass.

9:17 a.m. Yasser Bronfield, 39, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for Failure to Appear — Hunting or Fishing with No License.

9:22 a.m. Jazelle Schwartzmeyer, 22, was served a summons for class B misdemeanor Criminal Mischief.

9:35 a.m. A 15 year old male was cited for menacing at Dickinson High School.

1:43 p.m. David Pierson, 23, was served a summons for Shoplifting.

3:05 p.m. Report of students vaping on a school bus.

3:33 p.m. Luis D. Bautista, 37, was served a summons for Theft of Property.

4:26 p.m. Man wanted to speak with police about Home Town Taxi charging him $13 when he was allegedly told $10.

6:12 a.m. Armando Cruz arrested for class A misdemeanor Hindering Law Enforcement.

1:41 p.m. Report of credit card fraud forwarded to criminal investigation division.

9:22 p.m. John Nihill, 43, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for class A misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.

3:43 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered and impounded at East End Auto.

6:38 p.m. Samantha Entze, 39, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for probation revocation — class C felony Breaking into a Vehicle.

8:36 p.m. Kamau Thomas, 27, was arrested Retail Theft at Family Dollar. Thomas pleaded guilty in Dickinson Municipal Court the following day. Judge Robert Keogh sentenced him to one year of unsupervised probation and a 14 day suspended jail sentence. He must also pay $650 in fines.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. As a policy this report only includes mugshot photos of criminals whose guilt has been admitted or proven in court; or of individuals who are out on bond with pending criminal charges that could render them a danger to public safety.