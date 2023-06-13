Police Blotter: May 24 - June 8

Jun. 13—Unless otherwise noted, all individuals named are Dickinson residents.

DICKINSON— The Dickinson Police Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past two weeks, and these are just a few highlights of incidents that occurred.

1:38 a.m. Report of a juvenile male pointing a firearm at another male near Loaf n Jug.

8:22 a.m. Report of vandalism in the 10 block of 5th St W.

4:06 a.m. Report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance outside the Oasis Inn. Officer gave him a ride home.

6:33 a.m. Mark S. Redbear, 43, arrested on municipal and Stark County warrants. He has been charged with leaving the scene involving a motor vehicle.

7:22 a.m. A puppy, possibly a Great Dane, found under a Midco van in the 10 block of 6th St SW. Dog transported to the animal shelter.

12:01 p.m. A couple reported vandalism to their garden and siding in the 200 block of A St.

1:11 p.m. Aaron M. Johnson, 46, arrested on a Stark County warrant for misdemeanor harassment, and additionally charged with misdemeanor poss of cs — methamphetamine. Court documents allege that in late April, Johnson made repeated phone calls and sent multiple text messages using "offensively coarse language" to a woman with no purpose of legitimate communication. He also had a Ward County warrant for probation revocation pertaining to his Dec. 2022 guilty plea on the class C felony charge unauthorized use of a vehicle — retrieval and restoration — over $1,000; as well as a Dickinson Municipal warrant for failure to appear — fictitious registration.

2:36 p.m. In the 300 block of 7th Ave W, a man reported his home was being broken into while he was not there. His wife was located at the residence. No break-in occurred.

4:04 p.m. Police received information on the whereabouts of a runaway minor in northwest Dickinson. Officers responded promptly to successfully apprehend the juvenile.

6:49 p.m. Report of a male subject making threatening comments toward several other people during an event at Trinity High School.

9:58 p.m. Montana man Tyrel D. Blain, 32, arrested on a McKenzie County warrant for failure to appear — driving under suspension. Blain faces a second misdemeanor DUS charge in Stark County.

2:06 a.m. Near intersection of 34th St SW, report of firearm discharged within city limits. Reporting party unable to provide any additional details. Two spent .45 caliber shell casings seized as evidence.

10:17 p.m. Report of an intoxicated female in a room at the Red Roof Inn. Man who was with her stated he wanted to leave for Fargo but his intoxicated girlfriend didn't want to go. Officer advised the man he should leave without her if she refused to come with.

12:28 p.m. Report of a digital scam involving Microsoft attempting to steal $8,000. No monetary loss. Matter of record.

12:46 p.m. Welfare check on a family panhandling outside Hardee's. Family advised they cannot do that within 100 feet of a highway or interstate. They agreed to move elsewhere.

7:22 p.m. Report of theft from a motor vehicle at South Park Place on 8th St SW. No suspects.

8:50 p.m. Bobby L. Fouts, 33, arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to comply on the misdemeanor charge refusing to halt. Fouts pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft of property in June 2020 for stealing a bicycle. Judge Keogh issued a suspended 15 day jail sentence and $635 in fines, then reopened the case in March when Fouts allegedly failed to comply with that judgment as well.

4:36 a.m. At the Donut Hole, report of a woman claiming she was being chased. Upon arrival, the woman was discovered to have a municipal warrant. Shelly J. Hushka, 59, arrested for failure to appear — misdemeanor criminal trespass.

7:02 a.m. Report of vandalism to a vehicle on 4th Ave E.

10:04 a.m. Report of a window shot out by a BB gun, no suspects.

11:24 a.m. Two individuals with a pellet gun allegedly shooting at vehicles near Astoria Hotel.

12:31 p.m. Police talked with a group of panhandlers in front of Walmart and the individuals agreed to move to a legally appropriate location.

1:22 p.m. Casey A. Pladson, 29, arrested on a Stark County warrant for the following class C felonies: possession of controlled substance methamphetamine — 2nd offense, poss of cs fentanyl — 2nd offense and unlawful poss of drug paraphernalia — 2nd offense.

2:06 p.m. Four vehicle accident in 1200 block of 3rd Ave W. No injuries, two tows and one driver cited for care required.

2:13 p.m. Joshua S. Floyd, 37, arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to comply with the terms of his probation for the misdemeanor offense obedience to police/fleeing & eluding. On May 11, Floyd pleaded guilty to class C felony charges of burglary and robbery. Regarding the burglary charge, court documents allege that in April 2021 he surreptitiously entered a residential garage to steal a 2018 Mazda CX-5 SUV, two handguns, golf clubs and jewelry. In the robbery case, court documents allege that in March 2016 he threatened an individual with bodily injury at a gas station while possessing or pretending to possess a firearm during the course of a theft. Judge James Gion sentenced him to three years supervised probation and issued a five year suspended jail sentence. He also faces a municipal charge for misdemeanor theft of property, with court documents alleging that in Aug. 2021 he stole a bicycle from Walmart in Dickinson.

4:14 p.m. Conner J. Jones, 18, arrested on a Stark County warrant for probation revocation. On Feb. 17, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful poss of drug paraphernalia. Judge William Herauf sentenced him to two years supervised probation and a deferred two year jail sentence.

6:59 p.m. Request for welfare check on a juvenile yelling obscenities to neighbors in the 600 block of 26th St W. Contact made with the parents who agreed to have the child come inside.

10:43 p.m. Matthew A. Schreyer, 38, arrested for class C felony aggravated assault.

11:24 p.m. Report of vandalism to a building, Dakota Community Bank on 3rd Ave W.

1:39 a.m. Roderick E.L. Bygrave, 22, arrested on a Stark County warrant for failure to pay a traffic fine for the citation equipment/pfds/fire ex./bells/lights violations. His bond was $25.

9:03 a.m. Heather W. Lindner, 45, cited for the misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension, as well as two marijuana related infractions.

9:11 a.m. A home that was being remodeled in the 100 block of 1st St W was broken into. Several items broken but nothing appeared to be stolen.

9:29 a.m. Report of a vehicle break-in at the Badlands Inn and Suites. Officers identified a suspect and questioned him.

9:37 a.m. Individual had a question about a child custody agreement. He was advised to follow any court orders and contact an attorney with any further questions.

10:13 a.m. Caller had a question about registering an off-road vehicle, was advised to speak with the DMV.

10:21 a.m. A woman from Century Apartments called to report a credit card stolen by her son.

1:19 p.m. In southeast Dickinson a woman claimed her husband physically attacked her. There was no evidence of the accusation. No police action taken.

2:25 p.m. Toni C. Jones, 40, arrested on Stark County warrant for failure to appear on two misdemeanor drug charges, and an alleged violation of the 24/7 monitoring program.

6:15 p.m. Report of a vehicle colliding with a handicap pole at West Ridge Family Fare.

6:35 p.m. In the 800 block of 12th St W, report of a female walking on the road and yelling at passing motorists about lightning attacks. Officer asked the woman to walk on the sidewalk and stop yelling, which she agreed to do.

8:28 p.m. Complaint about two aggressive dogs in 900 block of Dan Dr. Case forwarded to Animal Control.

9:02 a.m. Kyle A. Sauve, 20, cited for driving under revocation in the 500 block of Main S. He faces an existing misdemeanor charge for contempt of court in Williston.

10:46 a.m. Gas drive-off reported at The Hub's north location.

1:51 p.m. A woman reported that her husband shared personal text messages with individuals outside of their marriage.

3:11 p.m. A counterfeit $100 bill was passed at Family Fare's south location.

4:27 p.m. Welfare check requested on a woman whose family hasn't heard from her in six months. Officers had no valid address for the female in question.

6:06 p.m. Reported unattended death of an 87 year old woman in northwest Dickinson. DPD Lt. Mike Hanel stated the cause of death was undetermined but not suspicious.

9:02 p.m. Papa John's employee reported that earlier in the night an angry customer threw a pizza at him, and stated that he would like the individual trespassed. A BOLO (be on the lookout order) was put out for the individual.

6:45 a.m. Responded to spray paint vandalism of playground at Trinity East Elementary School. Hanel stated two minors have been cited in juvenile court for this and numerous other related vandalism incidents in the area.

9:27 a.m. Theft of multiple items from a boat reported in 400 block of 23rd Ave E.

9:30 a.m. Report of two counterfeit $100 bills used at the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store.

11:37 a.m. A caller reported narcotics sales at the Oasis Inn.

11:42 a.m. Juveniles broke into storage area and climbed on roof at Family Fare in south Dickinson.

1:18 p.m. Report of fight outside Oasis Inn, unable to locate individuals involved.

2:20 p.m. Near intersection of West Ridge Dr and 30th Ave W, officer asked panhandlers to move to an appropriate location.

3:54 p.m. Jeffrey L. Zimmerman, 57, arrested for class C felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault. Court documents allege that he grabbed a woman by the neck and choked her, causing serious bodily injury.

9:48 p.m. Report of shoplifting at Dollar General in south Dickinson, approximately $50 worth of items stolen.

11:17 p.m. Two juvenile males were cited for burglary in southeast Dickinson. Both released to their parents.

11:19 p.m. Business alarm went off at Quick Vape. A broken window was discovered, with product scattered on the ground.

9:08 a.m. Report of a male selling shoes out of his vehicle outside the Subway at T-Rex Plaza. He left without issue.

11:04 a.m. Dayquan A. Jones, 24, arrested (seven days after his previous arrest) for misdemeanor driving under suspension — 4th or subsequent offense in 5 years, and the infraction poss of cs: marijuana — less than 1/2 oz.

11:49 a.m. Panhandling on the corner outside Holiday gas station. Officer advised them of panhandling regulations and asked them to leave.

12:09 p.m. Report of a vehicle window being broken in a driveway in the 2200 block of Prairie Oak Dr.

3:36 p.m. Fake ID reported and taken into custody at the House of Booze. No further action.

5:38 p.m. Fielded report of stolen wallet with miscellaneous items. Total loss valued at $190.

5:57 p.m. Report of a scam in which the victim lost $3,000. Hanel stated it appeared that a debit account was breached and the money was sent to a CashApp account.

6:23 p.m. Reporte of disorderly males harassing civilians at Rocky Butte Park. Unable to locate the males.

9:43 p.m. Juvenile male shot another juvenile male in the leg with a BB gun during an argument near the U.S. Post Office. Victim suffered minor visible injury, no medical attention required. Case forwarded to juvenile court.

9:02 a.m. Report of theft at Cash Wise in which a customer failed to scan several items at self-checkout.

12:37 p.m. Richardton man Blake A.J. Richmond, 26, arrested on a Stark County warrant for misdemeanor driving under suspension — 4th or subsequent offense in 5 years.

1:41 p.m. Woman had questions regarding her 15 year old son's ongoing behavioral issues. She was referred to juvenile court for further guidance.

1:54 p.m. Report of a gas drive off at Holiday gas station. Officer found the driver of the vehicle in question had in fact paid and provided a receipt.

3:23 p.m. Responded to the 2300 block of Prairie Oak Dr regarding a male waiving a gun, which was ultimately discovered to be an airsoft gun.

9:36 p.m. A woman in the 1300 block of 6th Ave SE called to report harassment from a neighbor.

12:00 a.m. Shane R. Purcell, 31, arrested on warrants out of Saint Charles County, Missouri. These include failure to appear on the misdemeanor charges driving while revoked/suspended, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register mv; as well as a probation violation on a 2021 class D felony charge of stealing, to which he has already pleaded guilty.

11:09 a.m. Man referred to small claims court after not receiving payment for items he purchased at the request of his employer.

1:44 p.m. Report of vandalism in the 700 block of 3rd Ave SW.

11:06 p.m. In the 1100 block of 14th St W, officers responded to a suspicious person in an apartment hallway. The man was escorted back to his apartment where he agreed to stay for the night.

12:44 a.m. Hit and run crash reported at Army's West. Reporting party stated her car was sideswiped by a truck, which was gone on arrival.

8:44 p.m. Aram A. Lopez, 21, served a summons misdemeanor criminal mischief. A municipal court document alleges that in August 2021, Lopez caused property damage by puncturing two tires on the driver's side of a vehicle.

12:14 a.m. Kenny J. Lebaron, 35, was given a summons for misdemeanor criminal mischief. According to court documents, he caused property damage by kicking a door/window at an apartment complex. Lebaron ultimately pleaded guilty in Dickinson Municipal Court on June 8. Judge Robert Keogh ordered him to pay $525 in fines and issued a 10 day suspended jail sentence.

9:33 a.m. Nicholas A. Cruz, 27, arrested on a West Fargo bench warrant for failure to appear on the misdemeanor charge fictitious plates.

10:59 a.m. Harley Rapp, 33, arrested on a municipal warrant for failure to comply. This was pertaining to an original charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief, to which she pleaded guilty in August 2020 — when Judge Keogh issued $575 in fines and issued a suspended 15 day jail sentence.

3:25 p.m. Nathan J. Jones, 30, arrested for class C felony terrorizing. Court documents allege that he threatened to commit a crime of violence against a woman. Four days later he was arrested again for the misdemeanors refusal to submit to chemical test — 3rd offense in 7 years and driving under revocation, with an infraction for duty upon striking fixture/property.

4:38 p.m. Kyle W. Berg, 32, arrested for failure to appear at a restitution hearing; in the pertaining case he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. In that case Judge Keogh also issued a 13 day suspended jail sentence and $575 in fines. The arrest was additionally prompted by an alleged alcohol violation of the 24/7 monitoring program pertaining to an ongoing Stark County case in which he was charged with misdemeanor preventing arrest.

8:12 p.m. A 32 year old female was found deceased on the scene in northwest Dickinson. Hanel stated the cause of death was potentially an overdose and that no foul play was suspected.

8:51 a.m. Report of a female panhandler near Bravera Bank's north Dickinson location. Officers explained panhandling law and she moved along. Matter complicated by language barrier.

5:21 p.m. A family of Romanians were panhandling in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave W. They were told to stop and leave.

8:44 p.m. Dustin G. Carlsen, 18, arrested on a Stark County warrant for failure to appear — misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

11:15 p.m. Luis A. Bautista, 38, arrested on Stark County warrant for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:26 p.m. Robert F. Pilot, 31, arrested for class C felony simple assault on a peace officer, as well as the misdemeanor charges criminal trespass and resisting officer. Court documents allege that Pilot headbutted a Dickinson Police officer in the jaw while being escorted to a squad car. During the same encounter Danielle L. Brown, 40, arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.

11:51 a.m. Responded to report of panhandlers near entrance of Prairie Hills Mall. Officers informed the individuals about panhandling restricted areas and they agreed to leave.

2:37 p.m. Vincent J. Rollag, 59, issued a citation for misdemeanor criminal trespass.

4:54 p.m Three males in a van panhandling at the entrance of Prairie Hills Mall. They were informed the mall did not want them there and left without incident.

5:24 p.m. Request to speak with an officer about a previous event of a stolen motorcycle. Caller simply wished to inform DPD that he was not mad at the individual who stole it and thought the person was just having a bad day.

7:13 p.m. Killdeer man Jason L. Sanchez, 27, was served a municipal warrant for failure to appear — misdemeanor shoplifting.

11:59 p.m. Officers dispatched to the location of a deceased 85 year old man in southeast Dickinson. Hanel stated the man died of medical causes.

12:18 a.m. Dayquan A. Jones, 24, arrested for driving under suspension — 4th or subsequent offense in 5 years.

10:00 a.m. Report of a disgruntled patient at Plaza Dental, the man was subsequently trespassed from the property.

2:04 p.m. Stolen checks from Dunn County were used at Paragon Bowling Alley, matter under investigation.

3:43 p.m. Report of a prop $100 bill deposited from the Big Sticks at Dakota Community Bank. Big Sticks employee did not wish to pursue an investigation and said the fake bill will be used as an employee training opportunity.

8:21 p.m. Officers responded to suspicious activity in the 2800 block of 5th Ave W. A man requested that officers remove the styrofoam cup sitting outside his apartment.

10:59 p.m. Shelly J. Hushka, 59, arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass at Paragon.

