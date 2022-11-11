Police blotter for Nov. 11, 2022

Nov. 11—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

—John L. Severo, 42, of Meadville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was held for trial on charges of strangulation, terrorist threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, resisting arrest and five summary counts. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for an incident Oct. 15. Severo remains held in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $30,000 bond.

—John M. Adkins, 57, of Meadville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Nov. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was held for trial on two counts each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication device and possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for incidents from Dec. 1, 2021, to Jan. 4 of this year. Adkins remains held in the county jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

—Katrina L. Smith, 46, of Meadville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Nov. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was ordered held for trial on one count each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication device, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meadville Police Department filed the charge for an incident Aug. 19. She was released on her own recognizance.

—Eric J. Breu, 36, of Meadville, his right to a preliminary hearing Nov. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was held for trial on three counts each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication device, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for incidents from Nov. 4, 2021 to Feb. 1 of this year. Breu remains held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.