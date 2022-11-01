Police blotter of Oct. 31

Nov. 1—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Judge

—Anthony E. Parker, 32, of 614 Washington St., Meadville, was bound over to the next term on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and a summary count following a preliminary hearing Friday before Senior Magisterial District Judge Ron Antos, who was acting for Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for an incident Sept. 23. A charge of aggravated assault was withdrawn by police at the hearing. Parker remains lodged in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $25,000 bond.

—Carrie M. Eaton, 34, who address was listed as homeless, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was bound over to the next term of court on charges of theft by deception and receiving stolen property. City police filed the charges for an incident June 17. Eaton remains free on $1,000 unsecured bond.

—Kelsey N. Straw, 28, of Cambridge Springs, was bound over to the next term court following a preliminary hearing Monday on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. City police filed the charges for an incident Jan. 30. Straw is jail in lieu of $10,000 in the case.

—Christopher J. Fox, 43, whose address was listed as the Crawford County Jail, Saegertown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to the next term of court on charges of fleeing police, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and five summary counts. City police filed the charges for an incident Sept. 17 in the city. Fox remains lodged in the county jail in lieu of $7,500 bond.

Crashes

State Police

—A Meadville man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Wolf Road in East Mead Township at 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Daniel L. McGowan, 68, was driving south on Route 198 and turned onto Wolf Road. He accidentally drove the motorcycle up on the dirt curb, causing the cycle to fall on his left leg. McGowan then fell with the bike and hit his face on the dirt roadway. McGowan, who was wearing a helmet, suffered a minor injury to his face and was transported to Meadville Medical Center by Meadville Area Ambulance Service for treatment.

—A Meadville man was uninjured in a hit-and-run crash on Route 18 in Summit Township early Friday. Dalton S. Gaerttner, 24, was driving south on Route 18 when his sport utility vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole. The SUV overturned several times, struck a second utility pole and then continued to travel south on its roof. Gaerttner fled the scene prior to police arrival, and therefore, no injuries were reported, police said. He was cited for operating the vehicle without inspection.