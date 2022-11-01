Police BlotterL November 1, 2022

Nov. 1—FELONY ARRESTS

Juan Galvan-Ramirez, 41, of the 900 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:05 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 300 block of McRea Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Regina Brown, 38, of the 1400 block of Upland Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:47 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 1400 block of Upland Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and vandalism with $400 or more in damages. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Sergio Rodriguez Garcia, 28, of 36 Orange Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of grand theft, battery by gassing, battery of a custodial officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Justin Cole, 36, of the 1300 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:32 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 1300 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, second degree burglary, shoplifting, trespassing and four counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Gustavo Ruiz, 36, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 1200 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm as a felon, failure to appear and failure to appear after bail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Sunny Nyger, 25, of the 1400 block of Berkshire Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:22 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Javier Ruiz Jr., 47, of the 9500 block of Q Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:59 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 9500 block of Q Street in Live Oak on suspicion of two counts of forgery, four counts of identity theft, knowingly furnishing a minor with drug paraphernalia, four counts of violation of probation and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Richard McGee, 49, of Lowes Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 29 on N. Walton Avenue at Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, committing a felony while released on bail and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Ray Ayala, 47, of the 1200 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:52 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 1200 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats with the intent to terrorize and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Columbus Holt, 45, of the 1200 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 on State Route 20 at Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats with the intent to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Makala Dilliplane, 22, of the 4300 block of Terry Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 27 at Walmart in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, failure to appear and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Todd Neff, 31, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:13 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Rachael Senko, 43, of the 600 block of Azores Circle, Bay Point, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 1200 block of Colusa Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, receiving known stolen property, forgery and check fraud. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Javier Campos, 27, of the 200 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 p.m. Oct. 28 on Stafford Way south of Bandy Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Daniel Flores-Rivera, 26, of the 2100 block of Stonewater Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 29 on Dorman and Central Avenues in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Aime Juarez, 21, of the 4000 block of Laurel Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 29 on HIghway 70 in Nicolaus. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Reynaldo Cruz-Ruiz, 19, of the 10000 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 29 at 80 Second Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Smoeun Srean, 41, of the 600 block of Greg Tatch Circle, Natomas, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:27 a.m. Oct. 28 on Highway 99 at Sankey Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Marcos Garcia, 22, of the 1500 block of Spyglass Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:39 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 200 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, attempting to receive known stolen property and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Mark Johnson Jr., 35, of the 1400 block of East Lassen Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:48 p.m. Oct. 28 on Highway 99 south of Howsley Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.