Police board votes to fire Ligonier Valley chief John Berger

UPDATE: The board has decided to fire Police Chief John Berger. Stay with Channel 11 News for additional details from Tuesday’s meeting.

#BREAKING: Motion to fire Chief John Berger made and passed.



Berger has been fired from the Ligonier Valley Police Department. @WPXI — Andrew Havranek 📺 (@Andrew_Havranek) May 9, 2023

There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to the raid on the Ligonier Valley Police Department.

“I do know that there’s not a sentiment to return to life the way it was prior to Thursday,” said Department Solicitor Mark Sorice.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Ligonier Valley police chief on leave after department raided by federal agents

Last Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security and Pennsylvania State Police raided the police department.

They seized Chief John Berger’s phone and police cruiser. Now, an internal investigation is underway, according to Sorice.

“We’re trying to review the operations associated with his management of the department,” he said.

After the raid. the board put Berger on administrative leave. During a regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday evening, the members will vote on whether or not to fire him.

“There’s concern that he would not be able to continue in an effective capacity for the department upon his return,” Sorice said.

Sorice said they received no heads-up prior to the raid, but the investigation is only focused on Berger.

What investigators are looking into is still unclear, as the search warrants are under seal.

“Life in a small town, there’s tons of rumors but I chose not to speculate,” Sorice added.

The investigation is still ongoing, and there have been no charges filed.

But, Sorice said the board needs to address this immediately to make sure the public knows the department takes matters like this seriously.

Story continues

“There’s been no question that the community is still protected, as a matter of fact it’s functioning at it’s best at this point in time considering the circumstances,” Sorice said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Butler nurse accused of stealing pain medicine, tested positive for hydromorphone, fentanyl Manhunt underway for 2 convicts who escaped Pennsylvania prison without notice for 19 hours University of Dayton graduate from Pittsburgh killed in accident hours after receiving degree VIDEO: Suspect shot in exchange of gunfire with police in Homestead; 2 officers injured DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts