Police say boater fired several shots in the air. Earlier, he complained about mask rules

David Goodhue

A Florida Keys man was arrested after firing several bullets into the air while driving his boat through a crowded marina Sunday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmy Dale Brock, 55, remained in county jail Monday night with no bond information immediately available. He faces several charges, including firing a weapon in public, firing a weapon while intoxicated and boating under the influence.

Sheriff’s office deputies say witnesses saw Brock shoot four to five bullets from his handgun into the air around 8:15 p.m. as he drove his 21-foot boat through the docks of the marina, located at Avenue I near Coco Plum Drive in the city of Marathon.

The marina is home to many people who live on their boats, according to the sheriff’s office.

One person yelled at Brock, to which he responded, “not done yet,” before shooting three more times, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Brock then turned off his vessel’s navigational lights, fired twice more and left the marina, witnesses told deputies.

Several deputies responded to the marina. Brock returned around 8:30 p.m. When he saw the deputies, he taunted them and asked them why they weren’t coming out to get him, Linhardt said. Again, he left the marina.

Almost a half hour later, Brock returned. As he neared his slip, deputies ordered him at gunpoint to dock his vessel, Linhardt said. He complied. He told deputies a .40 caliber semiautomatic Glock 22 pistol was located on the boat’s console.

Asked why he fired his weapon, Brock told deputies he needed to get rid of the ammunition because it was old, Linhardt said.

Deputies later learned that Brock caused a scene at a nearby restaurant and bar — Sparky’s Landing — because he was angry about the establishment’s mask policy, Linhardt said.

