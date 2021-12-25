Police: Boca Raton man shot over loud music argument, shooter held down by victim's family

Gerard Albert III, Palm Beach Post
Stock cop lights
Stock cop lights

A man in a suburban Boca Raton neighborhood shot and wounded another man over loud music on Christmas Eve, police said Saturday.

Zachary Moncada, 31, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery.

After the shooting, the victim’s family was able to hold Moncada down and disarm him as he fought and fired an additional round into the ground, investigators said.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the 10600 block of Shady Pond Lane, in unincorporated Boca Raton west of U.S. 441, at about 2:30 p.m. Friday. The deputies saw two men holding Moncada down in the front yard, they said.

Moncada had shot the victim in the back over loud music, investigators said. The victim was transported to West Boca Medical Center by his wife, where was in stable condition Saturday, deputies said.

Moncada was turned over to deputies while they conducted their investigation. He was being held without bail Saturday in the Palm Beach County Jail.

galbert@pbpost.com

@Gerard_Albert3

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boca Raton Christmas Eve shooting over loud music

