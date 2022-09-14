Police give update on bodies found in Linda

Sep. 14—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department released more information Tuesday night regarding the two female bodies found last week in the Linda area.

According to officials, autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist in Placer County on the bodies of the two women who were discovered along two different roadsides on consecutive days — one on Thursday of last week and the other on Friday.

The first woman who was located on Thursday on Linda Avenue near Oleander Way was identified as a 33-year-old female. Her identity was not released because notification of next of kin is pending, Casey Dias with the department said.

Dias said the body was in an "advanced" state of decomposition and had been at the location where she was found for several days.

"She had fractures to the upper torso and arm, but due to the decomposition, a cause of death could not be determined and is pending a toxicology report," Dias said in a statement. "The deceased has been contacted by law enforcement on numerous occasions, with the most recent previous contact with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department in June of 2022."

Dias said the second woman found on Friday near Cattail Court was identified as 57-year-old Corinna McDaniel of Yuba City. A forensic autopsy revealed that there was no trauma to her body and the cause of death is pending a toxicology report, Dias said.

"McDaniel had a history of mental illness and had prior arrests for being under the influence of a controlled substance," Dias said. "Investigators found evidence that suggests she may have been staying in a transient camp close to where her body was found. A few days before she was discovered, video surveillance from a nearby convenience store showed McDaniel acting bizarre and speaking incoherently to herself. While she has had extensive contact with law enforcement, law enforcement was not contacted regarding her behavior at the convenience store."

Dias said because toxicology reports are performed by an outside laboratory, the turnaround time for results is approximately six weeks.

"The Yuba County Sheriff's Office understands the community is very concerned about the deaths of both women, and understandably have a lot of questions, which is why we have requested that the reports be expedited," Dias said.

Both investigations are ongoing and there is currently no evidence connecting the deaths of both women, Dias said.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 530-749-7777.