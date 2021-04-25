Police: Bodies found near Manchester rail trail not likely linked

Apr. 25—While their investigation into the discovery of human remains on the Rockingham Rail Trail off Candia Road continues, Manchester police said Sunday they don't believe there is a connection to the death of a woman found elsewhere along the same trail in December.

According to police, someone walking in the area around 5 p.m. Friday spotted the remains and called police. Detectives on Saturday determined that the death was not recent and does not appear suspicious, police said in a news release.

The investigation is continuing pending confirmation of the person's identity and notification of family.

Manchester police officers responding to a report of a body found behind one of the fields in the Youngsville baseball complex near the parking lot for the Rockingham Rail Trail around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, found Cynthia Halloran, 69.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 31, but a determination of the cause and manner of Halloran's death was not complete due to the need for further investigation and testing, officials said.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval later concluded that Halloran's cause and manner of death are undetermined.

The investigation into Halloran's death continues.