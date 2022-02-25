Police find body of 38-year-old Paterson woman in the trunk of vehicle

Paterson police found the body of a 38-year-old shooting victim in the trunk of a vehicle Friday morning, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office stated.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near James Street and Ryerson Avenue in the city's Hillcrest neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m., prosecutors said.

When officers inspected the vehicle, they discovered the body of Stephanie DeJesus, of Paterson, in its trunk with a gunshot wound, according to officials. She was pronounced dead at the scene and officials have ruled her death a homicide.

Top News: Fair Lawn mayor says Nabisco factory demolition will begin in 2023

Prosecutors did not release further details and said DeJesus' death remains under investigation.

This marks the sixth homicide in Paterson this year, according to The Paterson Press.

Nicholas Katzban is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: katzban@northjersey.com

Twitter: @nicholaskatzban

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ police find body of woman in vehicle trunk