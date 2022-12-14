Police find body in Atascadero

The body of a man was found in Atascadero on Wednesda morning y, the Atascadero Police Department said in a news release.

Atascadero Police Department and Atascadero Emergency Services responded to several calls around 4:50 a.m. reporting an unresponsive man near the 6300 block of Morro Road, the release said. That stretch of the street is populated mostly by restaurants and other businesses.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered the man was dead, police said.

The man appeared to have died of an overdose, police said.

“No foul play or suspicious circumstances appear to be involved,” police said in the release.