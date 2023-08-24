Police find body believed to be Allisha Watts and arrest boyfriend from Charlotte

Authorities said Thursday they have found the body of a woman they believe is Allisha Watts, last seen in Charlotte and missing since mid-July.

A man previously identified as Watts’ boyfriend, seen with her before she went missing, has been arrested. James Dunmore is charged with murder, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 18, police found Watts’ black Mercedes Benz at the DMV in Anson County, the Observer reported previously. Her boyfriend was inside, unconscious, according to search warrants. The warrants said he attempted suicide, WBTV reported.

The car was discovered around 50 miles from a home in the College Downs/University City area of Charlotte, where Watts was seen leaving July 16. Her family reported her missing on July 19, according to media reports. CMPD first asked for the public’s help to find Watts on July 24.

WSOC, the Observer’s news partner, reported Thursday that authorities were on scene investigating after the discovery of a woman’s body in an area along Cemetery Road, close to Candor, N.C., which is about two hours east of Charlotte.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were on a joint task force with various law enforcement agencies including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Foxfire Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities searching an area where a body was found on Thursday on Cemetery Road in Montgomery County.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.