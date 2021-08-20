Police body cam footage played in court during Addison trial

Aug. 19—The prosecution played body cam footage Wednesday of two Yuba City Police officers who interacted with a Yuba City woman now on trial for the murder of a 13-year-old boy. The footage came from the morning of Oct. 7, 2019, after Alec Flores, of Yuba City, was struck by an SUV while he walked to school on Franklin Road.

Two clips came from the body cam of YCPD officer Matt Willing during a portion of his interaction with defendant Constance Addison after she had exited her vehicle the morning of the incident.

"Yes, I drank heavily," Addison said in the video referring to the previous evening. "... I didn't drive home."

Addison was arrested after allegedly hitting Flores with her car in a drunken driving incident while Addison's children were in the car with her. Addison is on trial for murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment.

A witness took a photo of the SUV's license plate after the collision, which led law enforcement to go to Gurdas Court, Yuba City, where Addison's home was located. Body cam footage shown to the jury in court on Wednesday from YCPD officer Carlton Braley depicted Addison's vehicle pulling up near her home where law enforcement had already arrived. Braley testified to smelling alcohol on Addison's person. He also identified Addison in court as the woman driving the vehicle.

"The front right side had visible damage," Braley said of Addison's vehicle.

Braley recalled that Addison was crying and "visibly upset" when he saw her that morning. Officers could be heard in the footage instructing Addison to open the door and get out of the car when she parked.

During his testimony, Willing said Addison smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He said she did not provide a statement about what happened on Franklin Road and because of that he did not conduct any field sobriety tests because he believed she would not comply. Willing said he took Addison into custody and took her to the police department until a warrant was obtained to collect a blood sample. He then took her to Adventist Health/Rideout. While on the stand, Willing identified Addison in court.

Other testimony on Wednesday included witnesses who were driving on Franklin Road when Flores was struck. In addition, the lead mechanic for Yuba City's fleet maintenance Douglas McKenzie testified. He conducted an inspection of Addison's SUV after the collision. He said the damage was consistent with the vehicle colliding into something and said the car had no mechanical issues prior to being damaged.

YCPD Community Service officer Karen Duck processed the SUV and collected evidence. She testified Wednesday to removing red fabric, human hair and skin from the body of the SUV. She was presented in court with the red backpack Flores carried on Oct. 7, 2019, and said the material taken from the car was consistent with the backpack's material.

Family and friends of Flores packed the left side of the courtroom on Wednesday.

"It has been tough to hear some of the testimonies recounting the morning of the accident, but we are glad to get the process started," Flores' aunt Becky Repka said in an email Wednesday. "It is comforting, though, to have the support of the many family and friends here for Alec."

The trial is being held in Butte County Superior Court after the defense was granted a motion to change the venue of the trial. The Sutter County District Attorney's Office opposed the motion.

"We are grateful that we are in trial and we feel confident that we have a good jury that will listen to the evidence and follow the law," Addison's attorney Roberto Marquez said Wednesday.

The trial will resume today with more testimony.