Police body cam video shows Tamar Braxton explaining how thieves broke into her car

Singer and TV personality, Tamar Braxton told her fans on her Instagram page that she doesn’t feel safe after a group of young people got inside her Mercedes Benz and stole her belongings.

“The car is trashed inside. I feel like I’m going to cry. The car is vandalized, like completely,” Braxton said to police in the body cam video.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The theft happened inside the parking lot of a luxury high-rise building over the weekend.

At one point in the video, police asked Braxton what she left inside the car.

“The car is ransacked. You didn’t have any like purses or valuables?” asked an officer.

“I wouldn’t know,” Braxton answered.

On her Instagram page, Braxton posted the building security video.

That video showed a group of young people standing by her car. The video next showed the group open her car doors and take out large garbage bags.

In the body cam video, Braxton explained to police why she left the bags in her car.

“I just cleaned out my closet and my assistant put everything in trash bags and put it in the trunk,” Braxton explained.

Police also asked Braxton if she locked her car doors.

“I guess. I don’t know,” Braxton answered.

Atlanta police said to date, they have handled about 5,000 theft from vehicle cases.

TRENDING STORIES:

“They’re just pulling on all car door handles and they’ll go from car to car to car and bounce from parking lot to parking lot. It’s like they’re shopping,” said Sgt. Troy Cosby with the Atlanta Police Department.

Police told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Wednesday that they are searching for several people in the Braxton case.

They remind people to never leave pricey items inside their vehicles unattended and to always lock their car doors.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



