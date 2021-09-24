Police body camera footage appears to show officer arguing with, grabbing woman on North Avenue Beach

In the wake of a viral video released last month that appeared to show a uniformed Chicago police officer grabbing and physically restraining a woman while he was ordering her to leave North Avenue Beach, attorneys for the woman late Thursday made footage from the officer’s body camera public for the first time.

The new footage, released by the firm Sauter Law, captures in greater detail the verbal and physical exchange between the officer and the woman as the officer attempts to get her to leave the beach, and she tries to get him to back away because he is not wearing a mask.

When asked to confirm the validity of the video and comment on its content, Chicago police early Friday said they could not comment because of a pending investigation by the The Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officer was placed on desk duty in late August.

The video begins shortly after midnight Aug. 28. It shows the officer approaching the woman, identified by her attorney as Nikkita Brown, as she backs away with her dog on a leash and tells the officer to respect her space and maintain six feet of distance because of COVID-19.

The officer tells her he doesn’t need a mask because they are outside, and commands her to “know the ordinances.” The officer continues to walk toward her as he tells her she needs to exit the park, and she backs away, saying, “back up.”

Eventually, the officer yells, “Get out of the park. What do you not understand about that? The park is closed. You are trespassing on city property, and you will go to jail if you don’t take your dog and leave.”

The officer continues walking toward the woman as she walks away and continues to tell the officer to back up. The two stop, and the woman, phone in hand, continues to tell the officer to back up.

“I’m about to put handcuffs on you if you don’t keep walking,” the officer says. “Do you want to test me on this?”

The footage then shows the officer reach out and grab the woman’s phone and arm. The two struggle as she screams, “Let go of me, let go.”

Story continues

The footage goes dark, but the officer can be heard saying, “When I tell you to exit, you don’t wait until the police are about to arrest you, and then decide to comply. Do you not understand that?”

The officer repeatedly asks if she is going to leave the park, as she tells him to let go.

The Tribune is not naming the officer because he has not been accused of disciplinary infractions. A lawyer for the officer could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to Saulter Law, he has more than 20 allegations of misconduct, three of which have been sustained.

Tribune reporter Mariah Rush contributed.