Police, body camera footage depict 'impossible situation' in Dante Kittrell shooting

SOUTH BEND — Calling it "an impossible situation" and saying that officers acted appropriately, police and city officials Wednesday released body camera footage from the standoff leading up to the death of Dante Kittrell near Couillard Elementary School last month.

The footage, which has been posted to the South Bend Police Department's website, depicts a tense, 40-minute standoff between Kittrell and police where the 51-year-old repeatedly asks and prods police to shoot him as he apparently goes through a mental-health emergency.

In the moments before he was killed, Kittrell can be seen pointing what was later determined to be a "highly detailed replica" airsoft gun at the ground and then the sky in a haphazard manner. As a SWAT truck begins to move toward him, Kittrell points his gun more steadily at police officers, who then shoot him.

The release of body camera footage at a press conference came hours after St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter ruled Kittrell's death a justified homicide and announced he will not file criminal charges. Though investigators later found Kittrell was holding an airsoft gun when he was shot, the officers who shot Kittrell "believed that their lives and those of their fellow officers were in danger from Mr. Kittrell pointing what they believed to be a handgun at them," a press release said.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said that although an internal investigation has yet to be concluded, he's convinced the officers at the scene followed the department's policies.

"I can tell you being on SWAT for 14 years … I literally, myself, could not think of anything different that could have been done, and specifically when that gun came out, that changed things completely," Ruszkowski said.

According to the department, a total of 18 officers were called to the scene, including 11 SWAT officers and two crisis negotiators. Four officers ― Randall Goering, Anthony Dertz, Joseph Mitchell and Sgt. Neil Grober ― fired their weapons during the encounter and remain on paid administrative leave.

Kittrell was shot three times and died minutes later in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller echoed Ruszkowski's interpretation of the incident, saying Kittrell was "determined to end his life that day."

"My belief is that (the officers) certainly satisfied our policy of only using lethal force as a last resort," Mueller said.

Body camera footage

South Bend police Wednesday released body camera footage of the response from Goering and Dertz and dash camera footage from Mitchell. Officials also provided details about 911 calls related to the response.

Officials said an administrator at Coquillard Elementary School was the first person to call 911 about a suicidal man with a gun near the school and expressed concern that children would soon be arriving for a lunch program. According to police, the administrator told dispatchers that Kittrell had displayed his gun to school staff before officers arrived on scene and that there were no indications it was not a functional weapon.

When officers located Kittrell, they eventually formed the shape of an L between the man and the school building as he began pacing and yelling at officers.

During the interaction, Kittrell appears to be calm at times, but at multiple points while engaged with police, he yells for cops to shoot him and says he wants to die.

"No one wants anyone to get shot today," an officer tells Kittrell at one point. He responds, "I don't want to get shot, I want to die."

Crisis negotiators arrived on the scene a few minutes later, but Kittrell doesn't appear to calm down. "One of you (expletives) is going to shoot me," he yelled.

Eventually, around 12:30 p.m., Kittrell pulls the replica gun out of his pants and was shot less than two minutes later. Kittrell was waving the gun and pointing it at the ground and the sky at various points in that time as officers shout for people to clear the area and have the SWAT truck move in.

Tactical questions

After an initial review of the incident, Ruszkowski said, officers at the scene followed the department's use of force and crisis response policies and did not indicate the department intends to change any policies due to the fatal shooting.

The police department's use of force policy says, “officers shall use de-escalation tactics to reduce the need for force when safe and feasible under the totality of circumstances.” Deadly force should be used only “as a last resort” and when it does not endanger innocent people.

When asked why a SWAT truck was called to the scene, Ruszkowski explained that the goal was for the vehicle to act as a barrier for both officers and for bystanders who had gathered in the area once Kittrell pulled out what appeared to be a gun.

"They asked for the SWAT truck for tactical reasons, and, quite frankly, to protect, not just the officers, but to protect the public that was behind us," Ruszkowski said. "We were using anything we had that was available to us if shots were to be fired from him into those people."

He added that police didn't use a nonlethal beanbag gun because shooting but not incapacitating an "agitated" person believed to be armed would not make the situation safer. Officers didn't use Tasers because they were out of range.

Both Ruszkowski and Mueller emphasized that a mental health team wasn't called because no unarmed teams of clinicians would respond to an unfolding situation involving a person believed to be armed.

"This is who we have to respond to those types of dangerous situations," Mueller said referring to the police department. "Going into the future, unless there's some creative model ― I don't know what it would be ― that is going to have to be the case. Of course we're working on mobile crisis teams, getting them in place for these situations once they are secured or if it's not to this level of danger."

Response from the community

The mayor and the police chief also bristled at "false narratives" and "divisive rhetoric" expressed among members of the community and the media. A handful of protesters demonstrated outside of Mueller's house last week and various groups have criticized the city's handing of the shooting.

"I get emotional about this because these cops put their lives on the line, their hearts and souls into everything they do, and for them to receive the treatment that they receive is wrong," Ruszkowski said.

Sean Drew, an attorney representing the Kittrell family, said he was not surprised that no criminal charges were filed and that he doesn't believe local police agencies are capable of conducting an impartial investigation. Drew said Kittrell's family is considering a civil lawsuit against the city and he has called for the FBI to look into the shooting.

"They turned a mental health emergency into the death of Dante Kittrell," he said.

Faith in Indiana, a community group that has called for mental health teams and expressed its dissatisfaction with the city's handling of the shooting, released a written statement Wednesday calling for 10% of the police budget to go toward funding for a mental health crisis team of some sort.

“We have no confidence that the South Bend police can keep Black people safe in a mental health crisis. The police were doing what they know how to do. They are not trained or equipped to handle this kind of situation. We need to fundamentally reimagine public safety,” the Rev. J.B. Williams said in the statement.

Mueller on Wednesday said the city and police department are continuing to talk with Oaklawn's Mobile Crisis Team and the county's 911 center about having clinicians directly dispatched to mental health calls that don't involve weapons.

