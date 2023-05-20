Police body camera footage released in New Mexico mass shooting

Police have released body camera footage from officers who responded to the mass shooting in New Mexico that killed three and injured six others on Monday.

The Farmington Police Department released footage from the shooting at a press conference on Thursday, partially from officers’ body cameras and partially from security cameras at homes’ front doors. Doorbell footage includes sounds of gunfire from the shooter, whom police have identified as an 18-year-old high school student named Beau Wilson.

Police have said Wilson was firing “indiscriminately” at cars, and some bullets hit houses. They said Wilson lived in the Farmington neighborhood where he opened fire, and that the entire crime scene is about a quarter of a mile long.

Gunfire can be heard many times on the video as cars drive by through the neighborhood.

Body-camera footage from one officer responding to the shooting shows him reporting on a communication device that the suspected shooter was walking away from the scene and was near a church. He said he was told that the shooter had automatic weapons.

Police confirmed that Wilson used an AR-15 rifle and handguns in the shooting.

The footage shows the officer running after the suspect as police cars approach the scene. They warn people nearby to go inside before an exchange of gunfire breaks out.

The officer yells out to others after a few moments that the suspect was taken down. They tell him not to move, and handcuffs are placed on him.

Footage from another officer shows her following the first in pursuit of the suspect. She is hit with a bullet, and another officer calls for her to receive medical attention.

Officials had said a Farmington officer and a New Mexico state police officer were injured during the shooting, but they were both released from a local hospital.

Officials have identified the three killed in the attack as 97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield, 73-year-old Melody Ivie and 79-year-old Shirley Voita. Ivie was Schofield’s daughter. They have not identified a motive for the shooter yet.

