Police body-camera video captures fatal shooting at Ohio hospital

Police body-camera video appears to show officers struggling for a gun moments before a man was fatally shot in the emergency room of an Ohio hospital.

The footage was released after Miles Jackson, 27, was fatally shot Monday at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville. The incident involved officers from Westerville and Columbus.

In videos released by the Westerville Division of Police and obtained by NBC News, officers help Jackson get into an ambulance. They tell Jackson that he's being taken to the hospital so he can be evaluated.

Another video shows Jackson in a bed in the emergency room at the hospital as an officer handcuffs him to the bed.

A separate body-camera video obtained by NBC affiliate WCMH shows an officer explaining to Jackson that he needs to place his belongings in a plastic bag. Another officer is seen in the footage removing Jackson's handcuff.

Things escalate when Jackson is asked to stand up so one of the officers can pat him down.

"Get his arm behind his back right now," the officer patting down Jackson says.

A struggle ensues and the officer yells for Jackson to give him his arm and to "let go."

"I'm going to comply, man. I'm going to comply," Jackson says.

Miles Jackson is captured in bodycam footage during his arrest at St Ann's hospital in Columbus, Ohio on Monday April 12, 2021. (via WCMH-TV)

The second officer uses his stun gun on Jackson, causing him to scream out in pain and fall to the ground. As the three men scuffle, a shot is fired.

The officer with the stun gun scrambles out of the room and the other officer draws his firearm and retreats to the corner. For several minutes, officers yell for Jackson to put his hands up and to drop the gun.

At one point in the video, Jackson tells officers that he "dropped it" and says he's scared to move because he doesn't want to get shot.

An officer standing in the hallway uses a Taser on Jackson. A shot is heard seconds later, followed by a series of gunshots. Officers immediately enter the room and call for a doctor. After Jackson is removed from the room, the body-camera video shows what appears to be a gun on the floor covered in blood.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that preliminary ballistic testing showed that Jackson "had a gun and shots were fired." The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.

"BCI continues to interview witnesses and complete further forensic analysis to determine all of the facts. Partial facts only provide partial truth," Yost said in a statement.

Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler said that two of his officers, Eric Everhart and David Lammert, initially encountered Jackson in a parking lot near the hospital. They have been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted into the emergency room shooting.

"The investigation will look into how and to what extent the officers followed proper policy and procedure from the time of the first contact to the transfer of custody," Chandler said in a statement.

The police chief said he has viewed the body-camera videos from when Everhart and Lammert first encountered Jackson and has "concerns that warrant further review."

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were also involved in the shooting. The department identified them as Andrew Howe and Ryan Krichbaum, both of whom are 15-year veterans.

The department has not said if Howe and Krichbaum will face any type of disciplinary action while the shooting is investigated.