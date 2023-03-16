Police body-camera video details Star shooting that killed 39-year-old man

A new video from body-camera footage of a fatal police shooting in June shows Star officers demanding 39-year-old Jeremy Banach to drop his weapon moments before he was killed.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday posted a video of body-camera footage, store security footage and written descriptions of the incident. This was the first time the sheriff’s office publicly released body-camera footage, Ada County spokesperson Patrick Orr told the Idaho Statesman in an email.

Banach was fatally shot after he pointed his weapon at officers, who approached him about a report of a stolen gun, in the Star Mercantile grocery store parking lot northwest of Boise, authorities have said.

The video was posted one day after the sheriff’s office announced that the officer who shot Banach, Jason Woodcook, had been cleared of any wrongdoing. According to the Valley County Prosecutor’s Office, Woodcook did not violate any policies within the sheriff’s office for shooting Banach.

Videos show moments before shooting

The video begins on the morning of June 15, with Star police responding to a report of a man acting erratically and refusing to leave a family member’s home. The video shows officers arriving at the home and speaking with Banach, who appears intoxicated, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the video.

According to a blog post from the sheriff’s office Tuesday, forensic tests showed Banach was intoxicated with fentanyl and methamphetamine at the time of the incident.

The video shows police officers talking with Banach while he hides near a shed in the backyard. Banach then agrees to leave the property and adjusts a gun underneath his waistband. After Banach leaves, his family member informs police that Banach is carrying a gun he had stolen from their home the night before.

“The report of the stolen gun, combined with Banach’s behavior, demeanor and history of drug abuse are concerning for officers,” authorities wrote in the video. “They begin searching for him.”

Star police have said they began a stolen firearm investigation over a report that he stole a gun, and located Banach near the Star Mercantile parking lot. The video description showed they found Banach shortly before 9:30 a.m.

In the last decade, Star’s population has doubled to 11,860 and will likely double again by 2040. Shops like the Star Mercantile harken back to the city’s farm-town roots.

Body camera footage shows Banach walking toward the entrance of the store and getting stopped by Star Police Detective Jonathan Steele. Banach is seen walking away from police while moving what appears to be a gun underneath his sweatshirt.

Banach walks into the parking lot with Woodcook and Steele behind him, demanding that he drop the weapon several times.

“Jeremy, stop,” Steele said to Banach. “Don’t do it Jeremy. Drop the gun.”

Store security footage shows Star Police Detective Ashley Turner arriving at the scene in a truck. Turner runs to the two officers, walking next to Steele. Steele and Turner are behind Banach’s left shoulder, while Woodcook is directly behind him.

In the body camera footage, Turner warns Banach to stop walking toward the residential area.

“Don’t make bad choices or it’s going to go real bad for you,” Turner said in the video. “Don’t go toward those houses.”

As Banach approaches a residential area, the video shows a woman standing in front of her home.

“I know it’s going to go really bad,” Banach said in response to Turner.

Banach then drops his sweatshirt, pulls out the handgun and brings it above right shoulder — pointing it at Steele and Turner. The visuals end, but Woodcook is heard firing five rounds at Banach.

According to the video description, deputies secure Banach on the ground and perform first aid, but shortly after he is pronounced dead at the scene.