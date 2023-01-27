Police body-camera video of Paul Pelosi hammer attack released

Photograph: Godofredo A Vásquez/AP

Police body-camera video was released on Friday afternoon of the brutal hammer attack last October on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic congresswomen and then House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The shocking footage shows officers arriving at the front door of the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and knocking loudly on the door.

Paul Pelosi opens the door and can be seen with an intruder as the two wrestle over a hammer. Police tell the suspect to drop the hammer, but he manages to grab it and, just off camera, hits Pelosi in the head and police charge in to find him collapsed on the floor as they arrest the suspect.

More details soon …