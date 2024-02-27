Police body camera video from the tragic Lakewood church shooting is showing what officers saw moments before the shooter opened fire between services on February 11.

KIAH - Houston

Houston Police released footage of the Lakewood church shooting that left the shooter dead and her 7-year-old son critically injured. The Nearly 30 minutes of newly released surveillance video is detailing the harrowing events that unfolded after 36-year-old Genesse Moreno walked inside Lakewood Church armed with a riffle under her trench coat and her 7-year-old son by her side.