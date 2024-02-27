Police body camera video from the tragic Lakewood church shooting is showing what officers saw moments before the shooter opened fire between services on February 11.
Houston Police released footage of the Lakewood church shooting that left the shooter dead and her 7-year-old son critically injured. The Nearly 30 minutes of newly released surveillance video is detailing the harrowing events that unfolded after 36-year-old Genesse Moreno walked inside Lakewood Church armed with a riffle under her trench coat and her 7-year-old son by her side.